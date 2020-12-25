Renovation of Northeastern State University’s Wilson Hall, the future new home of the College of Liberal Arts, will move into Phase III in early 2021.
Named for the legendary Florence Wilson, longtime principal of the Cherokee Female Seminary, Wilson Hall was the original dorm for women and then co-ed housing at NSU.
"Wilson Hall is being transformed into an academic centerpiece for NSU's College of Liberal Arts," said Peggy Glenn, executive director of the NSU Foundation. "Because Wilson Hall is half again as large as Seminary Hall, where some — but not all — of these programs are currently located, we can bring them into one state-of-the-art building that serves students' needs.
“Several areas, including the lobby/art gallery, a banquet area on the top floor, and the Dean's conference room, have been funded by individual donors. Altogether, the NSU Foundation has received over $300,000 in donations to help fund Wilson Hall's renovation," Glenn said. “This college includes all language studies, Indigenous studies, social work, criminal justice, media studies, communication, political science, women's studies, history and military science, among other programs.”
Wilson Hall was constructed in 1936 under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s WPA grant of $363,363 that included two NSU dorms, Wilson Hall for the women and Haskell Hall for the men, named after C.N. Haskell, Oklahoma’s first governor. Architect L.W. Shemway of Tulsa designed them to fit in with other campus buildings. Wilson Hall and Haskell Hall serve as bookends for the east and west sides of the campus with the John Vaughan Library on the north and Seminary Hall on the south, forming a quadrangle. An addition to the north side of the Wilson Hall was built in the 1960s.
Wilson Hall closed in January 2011 with its survival in question. In May 2013, an architectural study conducted by Architects In Partnership was completed on Wilson Hall whereas it was determined that the historical building was structurally sound. A decision was made to renovate the facility and design a new space for the College of Liberal Arts, with offices for faculty and administration, classrooms, an event space and a new dining venue.
“The architect on record for Phase I, II and III is GH2,” Vice President for Administration & Finance, Christy Landsaw, said. “The contractor for Phase I was Turn Key Construction Management, Inc., Phase II it was Restek, Inc., and Phase III is pending award documents from the lowest bidder, Flintco Construction.”
The initial project scope for Wilson Hall included only classrooms and faculty offices. It did not include space for all elements of the Art Department to include ceramics, a banquet hall, student meeting rooms, media studies and two large classrooms in the current attic space. Full programming of the entire building was not completed until December 2019.
To date, Phase I, repairing all exterior components, and Phase II, interior demolition and bringing the structure to code, have been completed.
“Phase III, interior finishes, will include incorporating an additional 11,165 square feet of usable space in the attic and basement along with the changes in programming from the faculty and leadership in the College of Liberal Arts,” Landsaw said.
Funding sources for the project came from private donations, infrastructure fees, dedicated reserve funds and Section 13 funds. While it will be home to NSU’s College of Liberal Arts majors, all undergraduate students enrolled in on-campus courses will take most of their liberal arts general education classes in Wilson Hall.
The final phase of Wilson Hall renovation will begin in early 2021 and be completed before Spring 2022.
