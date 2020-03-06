ALVA — Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Those on the Vice President’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.
Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.
To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.
Listed by permanent residence, those students on the various honor rolls are as follows:
VICE PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Undergraduate Students
Muskogee: Mary Elisabeth Brock.
Fort Gibson: Mesa Gann.
VICE-PRESIDENT’S HONORABLE MENTION HONOR ROLL
Undergraduate Students
Tahlequah: Icelei Duke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.