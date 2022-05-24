Families of Muskogee Public Schools students will have the option beginning this school year to buy a protection plan for school-provided laptops.
Details about how to apply are still being drafted. MPS Instructional Technology Coordinator Justin Walker said the Student Technology Protection Plan will be available at a cost that starts at $30 per student or $100 per family. The plan, which is optional, would cover Chromebook laptops provided by the district.
Walker said the plan would cover 100% of damage or theft in first instance, 50% the second time, and nothing for any subsequent event. Plans may be purchased any time during the school year.
"In the last three years, we have had less than 10 possibilities of three or more damages," Walker said. "This year we have had 20 students turn in Chromebooks for two repairs — most of those are for warped screens."
Walker said most students take care of their laptops.
"We have a lot of students that never have to have a work order permit on their Chromebooks," he said.
The same cannot be said for lost equipment, something for which the plan would not cover.
"I cannot tell you how many times we have students say, 'Somebody has stolen my Chromebook,'" Walker said. "We tell them we can swap out your Chromebook, but we'll put a charge on your account."
When students are asked to "go home and look" for a Chromebook that has been lost, "we never see them again." Those lost Chromebooks, he said, typically turn up after a student learns there will be a charge.
Walker said he cannot recall any cases of actual theft of laptops.
"Currently we do charge families for specific damages: $50 for a cracked screen, $30 to replace the keyboard when keys have been removed, $20 for hinges," he said. "We also charge for liquid spills, but this is dependent on actual damage to the device."
A student also may ask to perform community service in lieu of paying for repairs, an option Walker said is chosen by "many of our families."
Walker said, to his knowledge, Muskogee is the only district without a warranty program available for school-provided student technology.
"When you have a lot of students moving in from other school districts, one of the first things they ask is 'how do I purchase the insurance program,'" Walker said. "As a parent, I always feel more comfortable when I'm covered, but we want to make sure it is always optional for our families."
Fort Gibson Public Schools requires a $25 technology lease fee. Superintendent Scott Farmer said the fee covers non-negligent damage and repairs.
Hilldale Public Schools also requires a $25 lease fee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.