Offering information to combat child abuse

People can learn about resources to strengthen families and combat child abuse during an outdoor gathering next Monday.
Fort Gibson Police will present Rally in the Square, 6 to 8 p.m. at 113 W. Poplar St. in downtown Fort Gibson.
"We want people to know what partners the community and the town have that we can bring to help combat child abuse," Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said. "It's a great team effort."
Fort Gibson Police spearheaded the event with Muskogee County Health Department, he said. April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Youngsters can investigate fire engines, police cruisers, ambulances and other vehicles during a Touch A Truck event.
"We've also got Life Flight, they're coming in and landing; that was a big hit last fall," Frazier said, referring to a helicopter emergency transport.
Participating organizations and agencies include Muskogee County Health Department, Fort Gibson Public Schools, Fort Gibson Fire Department, FOP Lodge 209, FBI, Kids' Space, CASA for Children, Bikers against Child Abuse, Fostering Hope, Lake Area United Way, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and RISE Center for Prevention and Empowerment.
Morgan Towing and Harp's supermarket also will participate.
There also will be free food, including hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches.
"We had something like this in the fall, Faith and Blue, which had a great turnout," Frazier said. "So we thought, in springtime, we'll have this and bring awareness of child abuse, and help the community learn about these agencies."
If you go
WHAT: Rally at the Square
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. April 24
WHERE: Town square, 113 W. Poplar St., Fort Gibson.
