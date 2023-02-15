OG&E donates to Braggs Schools

OG&E Community Affairs Manager Tammy Taylor (Left) joins Braggs Public Schools Superintendent and Principal Chad Harp (second from left), history teacher and baseball coach Brad Davis (right) and students in showing a large replica of a $1,500 check OG&E donated to the school.

 GOODEN GROUP/Submitted

OG&E presented a $1,500 check to Braggs Schools. The donation will be used to support the Braggs athletic department and purchase important sports equipment for students.

