OG&E provides supplies to teachers

Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) hosted a free teacher pop-up shop on Aug. 3 at Fort Gibson High School to ensure local teachers have the supplies they need for their students to succeed.
Volunteers from the electric utility, as well as representatives from Fort Gibson Public Schools distributed important school supplies like paper, binders, scissors, glue and more to teachers in the Fort Gibson area.
“This donation of critical school supplies is truly a blessing,” said Mike Roe, energy manager and history teacher at Fort Gibson High School. “The rising costs of materials had all of us teachers worried about how we were going to get all the materials our students need, so we are truly grateful to OG&E for this generous gift.”
Over the next few weeks, OG&E volunteers and representatives will host additional pop-up shops across the service area, providing over $100,000 of vital school supplies to multiple Oklahoma school districts. This is the third year OG&E has hosted teacher pop-up shops.
“The future of our community lies in the youth,” said Tim Thompson, OG&E community affairs manager. “Students need countless tools in their classrooms to be successful, and OG&E is honored to play a role in contributing to their triumphs.”
All donated supplies for the teacher pop-up shops are purchased from Shawnee-based South Central Industries, a nonprofit that employs individuals with developmental disabilities.
“Oftentimes, the burden of providing critical school supplies falls on teachers – and these expenses can really add up,” said Scott Farmer, Fort Gibson Public Schools Superintendent. “The impact this donation has on our students’ classroom experience is immeasurable, and we are incredibly thankful to OG&E for its generosity and commitment to supporting education in Oklahoma.”
Donating resources to classrooms is just one example of OG&E’s commitment to educational stewardship. Whether it’s scholarships, classroom project funding or student safety programs, OG&E is dedicated to education investment. For more information on how the organization supports Oklahoma schools, visit oge.com/education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.