OKFB’s Bushels for Books donates agriculture books

An Oklahoma School for the Blind teacher is one of 13 Oklahoma teachers who were recently selected to receive a basket of accurate agriculture books as part of Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s Bushels for Books program.
Susana Jackman received a basket for Oklahoma School for the Blind and said teachers are excited to share the books with students.
The program is a collaboration between the OKFB Foundation for Agriculture and the OKFB Women’s Leadership Committee. Pre-K through eighth-grade teachers across the state submitted applications to receive a basket of books for their classrooms, and the winners were selected by the WLC state board.
“As the world becomes more urban, it is important for people to know what it takes to produce the food, fuel and fiber we rely on every day,” said Mignon Bolay, OKFB WLC chair. “We hope these books help students learn how their food gets from the farm to the grocery store, and ultimately to their plates.”
Each basket included books selected from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s accurate agriculture book database.
“It is vitally important that our young people understand where their food comes from,” said David VonTungeln, OKFB Foundation for Agriculture president. “These accurate agriculture books provide a glimpse into the everyday lives of our nation’s family farmers and ranchers.”
Other schools that received books are: Vici, Altus, Fort Cobb, Edmond, Ravia, Lawton, Shady Point, Poteau, Deer Creek, Ada, Lexington and Stillwater.
To learn more about OKFB’s Bushels for Books program, visit okfb.news/2ZewRrs.
