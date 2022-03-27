Robert Felts says that, except for a few teachers, he did not have adults to mentor him and lead him in the right direction.
“That’s what burns my fire to be involved now,” he said.
Felts now seeks to be a mentor through youth wrestling and the faith-based scouting program Royal Rangers.
Felts said he was exposed to Christianity and was saved as a child.
“But I didn’t practice it, and I strayed away,” he said. “I came from a statistical broken home, poverty, left home early.”
He said he got into various troubles in his early teens.
“It just carried on and carried on and carried on and as a young adult, I didn’t slow down, and I ended up in prison,” Felts said. “Coming into life as a born-again Christian, I was able to turn my life around.”
Felts said he began attending Muskogee First Assembly after getting out of prison in 2003. He soon became active in the church, joining in foreign mission trips and youth ministry.
“Having a relationship with my Lord and Savior is what made the difference,” he said.
Felts said he was involved in real estate maintenance for 20 years and recently started acquiring his journeyman HVAC license. He said he has earned an apprentice license in plumbing. He said he is working toward contractor licenses in those areas.
“It just seems like the next thing to do in my continuing evolution to be a good father, good family man, good citizen, good productive member of society,” he said.
Felts now seeks to pass such values on to his own children. He said his sons have been involved in Royal Rangers and youth wrestling. His daughter, Addera, is active in her school band and the girls’ ministry at church. She also has a newly acquired interest in tennis.
Royal Rangers
a chance to mentor
Robert Felts said Royal Rangers gives him the opportunity to mentor boys, as well as his own sons.
He said he got involved when his sons began attending.
“Once I went to a couple of camping trips, I was kind of hooked,” he said. “When I saw the kind of ministry, I got involved as a commander in 2016.”
He said he is in charge of raising funds for the Royal Rangers troop at Muskogee First Assembly. He helped run a recent flea market, which raised $3,000 to send 20 troop members to a regional Camporama.
One Royal Rangers highlight each year is the Spring Trace, a competition that tests skills pioneers used before 1820, including starting a fire with flint and steel, Felts said.
“You have flint and steel and some tinder,” he said. “You put a charred piece of cloth in your bird nest, spark your flint and steel, put a spark on it and you blow it until it gets into your bird nest and starts a flame.”
Participants also learn how to shoot a black powder rifle and throw tomahawks.
Campout provides
plenty of lessons
Most recently Felts and the Royal Rangers troop camped during the mid-February snowstorm.
He said this year’s Frontier Camping Fellowship winter camping event got canceled twice.
“But we decided we were not going to let that stop us,” he said. “Our boys had wanted to go camping, and they did not want to hear us tell them, for the second time, the event had been canceled.”
The Muskogee First Assembly troop camped on a hill behind the church.
“We cleared snow from a spot, set up our tents, hooked up our wood stoves and we went camping anyway,” he said. “We had our tent 60 degrees with our wood stove.”
Some boys were allowed to sleep in the church gym, he said.
“It was tough,” he said. “The biggest challenge for me was keeping our firewood sorted and going. Even though we were camping and the boys were having fun, they still had to keep their hats on, their gloves on, keep their feet dry.”
Felts said the boys learned how to exist in cold weather.
“You dress in layers, you keep your fire going, you have to stay dry,” he said. “They also learned some thing about commitment. We committed that we were going to do it.”
Coaching wrestling
to teach discipline
Felts also found a way to mentor through youth wrestling programs.
“In youth wrestling, you can just about be anywhere, as long as you have a program,” he said. “All those are private tournaments.”
He said he got involved with a 15 and younger youth wrestling program because it needed a coach.
“I got into coaching at Muskogee a couple of years ago in 2018,” he said. “We called it the Rougher Wrestling Club.”
However, the program disbanded when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Wrestling requires a lot of discipline from the mentors and the participants, he said.
“Some kids can see the time put in and the product they get out of it,” Felts said. “If you see a kid that puts in only one night a month and you see a kid that puts in 10 nights a month, the kid that put in 10 nights a month can see the difference his 10 nights has given him. It’s directly related.”
Felts said he seeks to show his wrestlers that hard work pays off.
“Discipline is not a bad thing,” he said. “Adversity is every day. You can lose a match, stand up, go back and wrestle and win a match. But you have to go back in again.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My family was born and raised here. My father is from the Missouri area.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The small town feel of community. You can still wave at people at the intersection, still know people. It’s so easy to know people in town. Obviously, the options for faith are plentiful. Lots of sincere people of faith, and ministries.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Continued emphasis on education. The recent moves we made on education are phenomenal. I think they are a move in the right direction. If we stay on that path, we’ll attract teachers, we’ll attract families, we’ll attract a lot of things.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“I can give you some of my top contenders. John Ritchie was my sixth-grade teacher. Betty Palmer was my fifth-grade teacher at Edison, she was a very high influence, very instrumental in my life. My pastor is a big influence in my life. John Richards introduced me to Royal Rangers. He really is a good example of someone who can be dedicated to something selflessly.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“The 2007 ice storm. I remember that being a time when I really began seeing helping people right and left. You were seeing people pull people out of ditches cutting down their trees, clean up their yards. People helping people right and left.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Fish.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Wonderful community, lots of opportunity for growth, beautiful surrounding area for entertainment and family. Deeply rooted in our young people and community.”
MEET Robert Felts
AGE: 49.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Edison Elementary, Whittier Elementary, Alice Robertson Junior High, Muskogee High School. Obtained GED.
PROFESSION: Does maintenance work. Rob’s Repair Services.
FAMILY: Wife, Wendy Felts; five children, Alexander, Keiran, Bobby, Addera, Zachariah.
CHURCH: Muskogee First Assembly of God.
HOBBIES: Hunting, fishing, working on cars, youth ministry, men’s fellowship, hot rod shows, watching old westerns.
