Early hours don’t faze Phil Geringer one bit.
"My mind is crisp in the morning if I get to bed at night," Geringer said. "At 4 a.m., I get up. I look forward to my morning cup of coffee and my morning routine of Bible study and Bible reading."
Then he's off to drive his morning bus routes for Muskogee Public Schools. After that, he comes back home for more time, and possibly breakfast, with his wife, Michelle. Geringer returns to his school job mid-afternoon to drive his bus riders home.
He said bus driving is a way to give back to his community.
"In return, I get a schedule that allows me to continue my full-time ministry," he said. "I'm off by 8:30 a.m. I've got till 1:30. Then I've got my weekends."
Geringer and his wife are Jehovah's Witnesses ministers.
He said he grew up in the faith and started active ministry at age 17. At the time, he had a job in carpentry and construction. However, he said he found it difficult to work and do full-time ministry.
Geringer used his carpentry and construction skills working at the Jehovah's Witnesses World Headquarters in New York City. He said he and Michelle received a living stipend, as well as a place to live and food.
“What we received as a stipend helped in our congregation activities," he said. "As part of my volunteer work, I worked on 30-story buildings. I was outside on scaffolding on high rises."
He said he didn’t have an income until moving to Muskogee and getting a job with the school district.
"My employment pays the bills. I enjoy it," he said.
When he's not doing ministry or driving a bus, Geringer enjoys cooking with his wife.
“I’m Michelle’s sous chef," he said. "I do a lot of the cutting up."
They recently had chilaquiles for breakfast.
"Sometimes we go Vietnamese, Mexican," he said. "We had stir fry rice with an egg on top for breakfast."
Working in New York City
Phil Geringer's volunteer work in New York City sometimes put him in high places — like outside on the 30th floor of Jehovah's Witnesses World Headquarters.
"My job was exterior maintenance, which involves 35 buildings in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood," he said. "It was mainly painting, window washing, concrete work year-round. Even in the cold winters, we would go out and find work to do on the buildings."
He said he worked on various types of platforms.
"Bosun's chairs, you name it," he said. "We'd clean up the smoke stacks We'd hook the chair from the top of the smoke stack, kick yourself around. That was when I was younger."
He recalled using scaffolds with block and tackle rope in the 1980s, then advancing to cable climbers and electric scaffolds.
The city view from those heights was spectacular, he recalled.
"We were on the East River," he said. "The view we had was lower Manhattan — the helicopters coming and low-flying airplanes."
He said the Jehovah's Witnesses headquarters was "right there at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge."
"If you look at some old pictures, looking across the Brooklyn Bridge into Brooklyn, you see the 'Watchtower' sign," he said.
Envisioning bus riders' potential
Geringer said he sees bus driving as his way of giving back to the community.
He drives for Creek Elementary, the 8th and 9th Grade Academy and Muskogee High School. He said his elementary route covers Muskogee's east side, along Country Club Road and Gulick Street to Peak Boulevard.
Geringer says said he gets a kick out of his young passengers.
"To me, I see so much potential in these young ones," he said. "They're just fun to be with. They can be a handful, but they're sweet kids."
He praised the high school riders, as well.
"They're just decent kids," he said. "Not everyone feels that way. The other bus drivers, some of them have a really rough group. But I just don't. They're just sweet kids and they're good."
He said students on his bus need positive reinforcement.
"I used to have an expression — people tend to live up to your expectations," he said. "If you expect them to fail, they will. If you expect them to do well and succeed, they will. So, expect them to do well."
Seeing similarities, not differences
Ministry has taken Geringer and his wife around the world.
"We've been to Japan, Germany, Italy, the Philippines," he said. "Just trips. We're actually going and staying with other Jehovah's Witnesses. Some of them were actual conventions."
Geringer said he's found great satisfaction around his own neighborhood, visiting people at their homes. He said he's found his Muskogee neighbors to be delightful.
They are, by rule, of a respectful nature toward the Bible," he said.
He said he enjoys meeting with people with different interpretations and beliefs.
“There’s common ground,” he said. “We all have the same challenges and problems in life. Often, the common ground is seeing where the Bible unites us in dealing with problems and challenges in life, plus the hope that the Bible has for the future.”
He said his faith is focused on giving God "pure worship."
"When we're worshipping God with that sense that we are giving him exactly what he deserves to the best of our imperfect ability," he said. "That makes a purposeful and satisfying life."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"The cost of living is lower and her (Michelle's) sister lives here and they helped us get a rental. It was kind of a landing, honestly."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I just enjoy the people. We are focused on doing Bible studies and we have good discussions with people. There's some diversity, but the people are all the same with the same problems in life, the same challenges. We found the people in Muskogee are warm and inviting when it comes to talking about hope for the future."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If there was more industry in the area. It's sad that the mall is not what it used to be. It would be something if there was more than Georgia-Pacific out there, a little bit more of a draw. But, honestly, the small town feel is nice."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Mike Watts and Rick Salley. They're just family friends. They've done a lot to help us to be comfortable in our transition here, beyond helpful. Very sweet friends. You can almost say that about 80 percent of our congregation.
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"COVID. I've never experienced anything like this COVID pandemic. In March (2020) when the government restrictions began, that very week, we went to Zoom meetings. There are some in our congregation in their 90s. They were on board technology-wise that very week. We have not had even a hiccup in having our meetings. We haven't returned to in-person meetings."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"We've been working on the house, keeping the yard and garden up."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"We never forget our welcome and being part of a family."
MEET Philip Geringer.
AGE: 59.
HOMETOWN: Denver.
EDUCATION: South High School in Denver.
PROFESSION: Muskogee Public Schools bus driver; minister.
FAMILY: Wife, Michelle.
CHURCH: Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall.
HOBBIES: Gardening, fishing, cooking, tinkering with wood.
