Linda Milton's life is full of rewards.
Many of those rewards came from a 37-year teaching career, which took her from the Kansas plains west of Wichita to several Muskogee area schools.
"I always wanted to be a teacher," Milton said. "We'd play school, and I was always the teacher."
She started college seeking a degree in speech pathology. However, after being a water sports director at a summer camp, she switched her major to health, recreation and physical education. She minored in science, English and speech.
Milton taught two years in Goddard, Kansas, before moving to Muskogee. She coached at Sadler Junior High, taught physical education at West Junior High and taught science at Alice Robertson Junior High. She then taught science for five years at Hilldale High and one semester at Fort Gibson High. She spent one and a half semesters working part time at Indian Capital Technology Center, helping seniors at Oktaha, Webbers Falls and two Sequoyah County schools with career decisions.
For the past 35 years, she and Lori Martin have taught swimming through M and M Swim School. Milton said they were especially busy in early summer.
"We’d go full blast right after Memorial Day, first of June. Then we’d go one or two weeks in July," she said. "We had four teachers at one time."
Milton also finds rewards traveling. She and groups of friends have gone to such places as Spain, Cayman Islands, Florida, even Cuba.
"We were on a cruise, and we could only stay two nights there," she said about Cuba. "When we pulled in, it was so drab looking. We decided to take a convertible trip around the island.
She enjoys gardening, as well as playing guitar and piano.
"I am trying to learn to play the mandolin," she said.
She serves with a praise and worship team on Wednesday nights.
Finding success
as a basketball coach
Linda Milton started her education career as a coach.
"If you had a physical education major, they just said, 'oh by the way, you're going to coach," she recalled. "They said, 'Can you do that,' and I said yes."
She recalled coaching Muskogee High coach Angie Hillmon when Hillmon was a student at the former Sadler Junior High. The student showed potential even then, when girls played six-on-six basketball.
"I'd give Angie the ball, and then, if we were behind, I'd switch her over to the defensive end. I'd do that several times during a game," Milton said. "One year, we were 18 and 2, and the only team we lost to was Broken Arrow, and they had a 6-foot 1-inch (tall) girl."
Milton said her biggest coaching challenge came when parents complained their children weren't getting enough playing time.
"Sometimes, it was just knowing how to motivate your players," she said. "Keeping them motivated. Keeping practice as enjoyable, fun and competitive as possible."
Excitement of
students encouraging
Milton says she found her niche teaching middle school and high school science.
She said the niche comes "when you see students become excited about subject matter that you're teaching, and you try to make it very interesting by doing experiments for them that they like, and not just sitting in the classroom saying, 'open your books to page such and such.'"
She recalled teaching a unit on genetics at Fort Gibson High.
"And we got a lot of conversations going," she said. "We talked about birth control. We got kind of in depth about that, like 'if your girlfriend got pregnant would you make her have an abortion, or would you keep the baby.' It was interesting that most of the guys said 'no, I would support the child.' Then, we would talk about how diseases and traits are passed on from one generation to the other. How can two brown-eyed people have a blue-eyed child?"
Milton said she also taught physical science and environmental science.
"The thing about teaching is, especially in high school, you have to find what they like. You have to find a niche, especially with the boys," she said. "And I just like people. And it makes you stay young."
Great satisfaction
teaching swimming
Milton has taught swimmers of all ages.
She began teaching her daughter when she put a backyard pool in.
In summer 1988, Milton and another teacher, Lori Martin, began teaching swimming as M and M Swim School. Both had their water safety instructor certification.
The swim school has taught more than 4,500 since then, Milton said. Sometimes, they'd have more than 40 students in a week, teaching four or five classes a day.
"It's very rewarding to have a child who wouldn't even put their face in the water. And on the final day, they're on the diving board and swimming to the end of the pool. We're talking 4-, 5- and 6-year-olds," she said.
Milton said she thinks her oldest student was an 80-year-old who wanted to surprise her kids because they were going on a cruise.
"She told me, 'I know they’re going to go out and snorkel and swim, and I just can’t swim.' She just hated to put her face in the water," Milton said. "Within a week, I had her doing the American crawl and turning and breathing, and she was so excited. It’s very rewarding when you see that."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I interviewed for a teaching job in 1977. We decided we'd move out of Kansas because we're both really water people, and we're always on boats. We were coming every weekend to Tenkiller or Eufaula from Wichita, so we both looked at each other and said, 'We need to go where there's lakes.' I interviewed for a job. Mike came with me, and they gave him the job I interviewed for."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Muskogee has a lot of positive things. Look at the little theater. That rivals anything in performing arts. We've got Depot Green. We have a lot of things to be thankful for. And the people are friendly here."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Get rid of more dilapidated buildings. We really need more activities for kids, so they don't have to go to Tulsa."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Barbara Staggs. She was my principal at AR, and I knew her personally. Socially, we used to play tennis together after school. She took me under her wing because I didn't have any family here, and my husband was on the road 24/7. She had a way of making you feel you were so special. She made everyone feel that way. It was just a joy to teach under her. You wanted to do the best you could."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My last year at Hilldale in 2014, we handed out best of, or highest grade. I got up to present, and I had a standing ovation from probably 400 kids. And I couldn't present my awards I was crying so hard. It was amazing."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"In the past five years, I have kept my granddaughter. I work in my garden. I am a travel planner. I put together trips."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"I can't see me moving from Muskogee. I can't go anywhere where I don't know someone, either from church or the many schools I taught at."
MEET Linda Milton
AGE: 69.
HOMETOWN: Henryetta.
EDUCATION: Henryetta High School, class of 1970; Oklahoma State University.
PROFESSION: Retired teacher.
FAMILY: Husband, Mike Milton; daughters, Brooke and Ashley; one granddaughter.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Snow skiing, water skiing, playing tennis and pickle ball, gardening, swimming, playing guitar, playing piano, reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.