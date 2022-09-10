Muskogee Police mounted patrol officer Taylor Pevehouse recalls a promise her mother made.
"When I was younger I was playing softball and my mother said, 'If you hit a home run, I'll get you a horse," she said. "I got the home run, I got the horse."
Pevehouse said she had always loved softball and horses.
She said she began playing softball when she was 5.
"I grew up at the Hatbox softball fields," she said. "I was out there for league all the time and going to Braum's after the game."
She played high school softball at Oktaha and earned a softball scholarship at Northeast Oklahoma A & M. She still plays softball, joining her police colleagues for benefit co-ed games.
Pevehouse recalled loving horses before getting that first one in 2006.
"My aunts and uncles raised racing quarter-horses and racing paints out south of town," she said. "My Aunt Verna got me into horses. Thanks to her I got into riding a lot."
She bought her first horse, Apollo, in 2016. The horse proved to have the right unflappable disposition needed for a police horse. Pevehouse joined the department in 2019.
Pevehouse now has four other horses. There's young, intelligent Denny, who could grow to become a police horse. Tanny, 26, is gentle enough for children to ride. Pevehouse said Spur was extremely underweight and pregnant when she got her. Lace is Spur's offspring.
Racing is another childhood love Pevehouse enjoys. She recalled going to Thunderbird race track when her father worked on race cars. When she has time, she helps her brother, who races professional go-carts.
Finding the right spot in softball
Taylor Pevehouse played all sorts of positions in softball.
She said she pitched in high school and college, "and my shoulder hates me for that."
Pevehouse now prefers defensive infield positions. She played third base as a high school freshman and likes that spot.
"Third base is called the hot corner," she said. "You don't have time to think there, you just kind of react. The ball comes off the bat so quick, you're basically acting off instinct."
In comparison, second base and shortstop are further back.
"You have time to plan," Pevehouse said. "It's more thinking. You still get the things you react to."
She said she was deemed too short for first base.
"But it's like third base, you're more reacting," she said.
Pevehouse said she never went for being a catcher or playing in the outfield.
"Catcher takes a whole other level of skill and determination," she said. "As catcher, you are the one who's in control of the entire field. Pitchers have control of the pace of the game, but catchers can see everything."
Making sure horse handles police work
Pevehouse said Apollo makes a good police horse because he is well-mannered.
She works to keep him that way.
"I'm constantly putting him through work to desensitize him," she said.
Pevehouse said she lights firecrackers and shakes noisemakers near the horse.
"I turn on the siren of my police car and have him walk around it," she said. "I'll run up behind him, scream at him, jump up and down in his face. That way, if he's going to do something, he does it to me and not to a kid."
Apollo has had a few startling situations. During a Christmas parade, a band started, and he was spooked by drums.
She recalled a recent rodeo when she was told fireworks would go off on the west end of the arena.
"We got as far east as we could get," she said. "Little did we know that the rodeo people mixed up east and west, and the fireworks went off right behind us."
She said the horse jumped at first, but calmed down.
"The most stressful is when kids come up right behind them and we say 'please don't come up behind the horse,'" she said. "This horse has never kicked. But you never know what's going to happen."
Go-cart pit crew works hard
When she can, Pevehouse has worked pit crew when her brother or father races go-carts. She helped off and on while she was in college.
"It's not like your yard go-cart," she said. "They go pretty quickly. You get on bigger tracks. You can go 50 some-odd miles an hour or more."
She said pit crew work can be hectic.
"When we go to Batesville (Mississippi), my brother would go through four different classes. There is a minimum amount of time between races," she said. "You have to change tires and get ready to race for the next one. We're running around like crazy making sure the cart's ready to go. Half the time it ends up with me sprinting from the pits up to the line-up because he forgot to put gas in it. You definitely bust your knuckles."
However, she said that when the racer does well, "it makes the team look really good."
Pevehouse said the biggest challenge is "just trying to fine-tune those small adjustments."
"Racing people are one big family," she said. "Is it insane at points? Yes. But it's a fantastic family and we'll always have each other's back. It's a fun time to just wind down and chill and watch somebody else do the hard work."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Everyone on my dad's side has been in Muskogee for at least three or four generations. My great-grandparents lived here. My grandpa, Jack Pevehouse, owns Jack's Transmission on Gibson Street. My uncle works there, my dad. My aunt works at the blind school. We have a lot of family in this area. What keeps me here is that I love my job. It's nice being able to serve the community I grew up in."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like how friendly the people are. In today's world, people aren't really that friendly when it comes to police officers. In Muskogee, we have so much support. It's just a real tight-knit community."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"We're already doing a lot to make Muskogee better. We're adding more parks, more events. I think the town is doing a good job in bettering itself."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My high school English teacher, Melain Blackwell. She is the most out-there teacher. She's phenomenal. She understands the subjects and her students. She really pushed me to be the best I could be all four years. I've actually gone back to her classroom to talk about the police officer career."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"My freshman year, our very first game against Muskogee High and I remember being so nervous that entire game. I think we ended up beating them that year."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I like to trail ride, keep my horses in shape, especially the one I use for mounted patrol. He is a little energetic sometimes. We work cows. I go to the gym, try to stay fit so I don't have to struggle with my job. Racing."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's hard to sum up in 25 words or less, because there's so many different faces to Muskogee. It's constantly trying to improve, but at the same time never changes. It's that classic Muskogee."
MEET Taylor Pevehouse
AGE: 26.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale Elementary; Oktaha Middle School and High School, class of 2014; Associate's degree at Northeast Oklahoma A & M. CLEET Training, 2019.
PROFESSION: Muskogee Police patrol officer.
FAMILY: Parents, Scott and Stephanie Pevehouse; German shepherd, Bells; five horses.
RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION: Baptist.
HOBBIES: Co-ed softball; working out; baking.
