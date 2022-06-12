Brad Smythe has gone under water, in the air and on school buses and said he has learned things from each experience.
Smythe, a Muskogee native, recalled a lifelong passion for aviation.
"When I was a kid, I wanted to walk over to Hatbox Field and look at the airplanes," he said. "I grew up around that. Got to know Nathan Sams, the Hatbox manager. He was a great, caring Muskogeean. He wanted to help me and I wanted to help him. What he would do was let me go up in an airplane."
He said he began flying when he was in his teens.
"The greatest thing I learned from being a pilot — in my personal life, is that we are a better person if we are constantly anticipating what's going to happen next in our lives," he said, adding that it helped him understand the consequences of his actions.
He began scuba diving when he worked as an emergency medical technician. He said he liked learning about the different things he sees underwater.
Smythe also owned a Charlie's Chicken and sold real estate before joining Muskogee Public Schools about 10 years ago. He began as a bus driver and advanced to route supervisor, dispatcher, assistant director, transportation director to his current job as MPS director of Operations.
"The biggest reward for me is just the betterment of our department and the betterment of our school district as a whole," he said.
The main thing Smythe said he learned through it all was serving others.
"I was raised to really believe and understand, primarily from the influence of my grandfather, that the world needs more encouragement, the world needs more help, forgiveness, love."
He said his grandfather, Bob Polk, saved his life.
"I had a brother, four or five years older than me, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident," Smythe said. "My granddad helped me through that, helped me deal with life. One of the things he taught me was to be an encourager of people. He said the world needs more encouragement."
Getting taste
of aviation
Brad Smythe recalled his the first time he flew.
"Butch Robinson took me up and turned the engine off, completely off," he said. "It absolutely scared me to death. It was not what I was expecting."
Smythe said Robinson shut the engine off, for only 15 seconds, to show that "if the engine quits, you're still safe."
"You can float around and find a good place to land," he said. "You still have to descend to keep the air going over the wings, which gives you lift. And you are committed to going down if the engine quits. But you do have some options and you do have some time."
He said the action taught him that the engine could quit at any time.
Since that first flight, Smythe has flown all over North America.
"I had a buddy who had a company called Double Eagle Aviation in Haskell," he said. "I used to fly for them. Loved it. Going all over bringing in airplanes."
He said he also has taken patients with transportation issues to see doctors in Oklahoma City or Dallas.
He recalled taking a minister to Wichita, Kansas, to meet with the family of a man having a heart attack.
"He was able to get there in time to be there when he died," Smythe said.
Finding suprises
underwater
Smythe said scuba diving introduced him to an underwater world that is colorful, interesting and accepting.
"I just think it's interesting to learn things," he said. "When I get into the water and I see interesting things, it causes me to learn. I want to know what it is. I want to know how they live and how they eat."
It wasn't easy at first, though.
"One of the hardest things I've ever done was put my head underwater and breathe because goes against everything ingrained in you," he said.
He said he's been to Tenkiller, a popular area scuba spot, many times. He also has done some diving around the Caribbean.
"One of the most interesting things about scuba diving is when you get in the water you become a naturally accepted being," Smythe said. "When you walk up to fish in a lake, they'll immediately swim off. But if you get in the water, they don't. They just accept you. It's the weirdest thing."
Smythe said he has swum with jellyfish, eels, sharks, barracudas and turtles.
"I've swum up to a grouper bigger than I am in the ocean," he said. "And they won't hardly move from you. They won't let you touch them. I'm talking about a fish that weighs 500 pounds."
He said Cozumel was the most beautiful diving spot "just because there's so much of it. Huge reefs."
Pushed into
driving a bus
Smythe continues to learn things in his present job.
"One of the greatest things about my job today is I'm constantly challenged," he said.
He said he first came to Muskogee Public Schools' transportation department to help out when they were short-handed.
"They called me, I don't know how many times to go over and help them out," he said. "I had never wanted to work here, never wanted to be a bus driver, but I enjoyed helping people."
Smythe said that after a while, "I felt I couldn't say no anymore."
"I ended up coming here and driving a bus," he said. "And a crazy thing happened. I enjoyed it. I really enjoyed it. Loved being around the kids. Loved talking to the kids. Loved meeting the kids. Meeting people here."
Dealing with those students was both a main challenge and a main reward, Smythe recalled.
"They can be very challenging. They can be hard to get along with sometimes," he said. "But they absolutely are the biggest reward. Most of the kids need somebody and are looking for somebody. If you go out of my way to get to know somebody, be nice to somebody, it makes a difference."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"Just born and raised here. It's all I know. Very proud to be an Okie from Muskogee."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Friendly people. I've traveled all over and I'll tell you that the people here — not just in Muskogee, but Green Country, this area — I believe are the friendliest people in the world."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"People need to be encouraged. People need to be loved on, whether it's the church, individuals."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Kathy Hewitt is one of my favorite people in this town. She has always inspired me quietly. Marlon Coleman. When I was younger, a lady by the name of Avalon B. Reece inspired me. She was instrumental in my life. I visited her right up until she died. She was very inspirational."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"This has been my whole life, all my kids being born here at this hospital."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Travel. I like cruising. I just came back from one a couple of months ago, went out to Galveston, went to Grand Cayman and Jamaica. I like working around the house. Mainly I work, which is my passion."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Muskogee is a good place with good caring people. There's always somebody willing to help someone in need. And that is an admirable quality."
MEET Brad Smythe
AGE: 59.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: St. Joseph Catholic School, West Junior High, Muskogee High School class of 1981; Connors State College; degree in business administration from Northeastern State University.
PROFESSION: Muskogee Public School director of operations.
FAMILY: Three children — Scott, Spencer, Sarah; two grandchildren.
CHURCH: First Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Travel, scuba dive, aviation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.