Youth sports led to James "Jamie" Young's longtime coaching career at Muskogee High School.
Young said he never was a great football player. The Tulsa native played in junior high and at McLain High School. He recalled seeing great football while attending Northeast Oklahoma A & M.
"You'd have eight junior college All Americans, and they were Division 1," he said. "They were playing for National Championship. I was lineman and too small to play in college."
He said he always wanted to coach.
"Coaches I had were really good people," he said. “I thought it was something I'd love to do. Making money is not what life is about. It’s enjoying what you’re doing."
However, Young had to be a teacher in order to get a coaching job, so he majored in biology at the University of Central Oklahoma.
In his senior year at UCO, he volunteered to coach at Oklahoma City Northeast High School, where he did his student teaching.
He taught for one year at Star Spencer High School in Oklahoma City before coming to Muskogee. He began coaching at Alice Robertson Junior High in 1979, then moved to the Muskogee High School coaching staff in 1980.
Young was Muskogee Public Schools athletic director for a couple of years before deciding he preferred to be with the players. He coached again until 2009 and taught science until 2015.
"I didn't know I would enjoy teaching as much as I did," he said. "I enjoyed working with kids and teaching them the subject. I really loved zoology."
He said one thing he grew tired of was "coming home and grading papers each night."
Young continues to be involved with youth. He is active in the Muskogee Breakfast Optimist Club and helps out at the club's annual fishing derbies.
Coaching about more than football
James "Jamie" Young took held several positions on the Rougher coaching staff. He coached running backs, tight ends, quarterbacks, linebackers.
"Not all at the same time," he said. "Under Ron Freeman, you always had a position where you taught younger kids and the older kids."
The Roughers made the state finals in 1985, losing to the Midwest City Bombers, 41-38.
"One of the greatest games they ever played," Young said.
They won the State Championship in 1986, defeating Booker T. Washington.
"We had a lot of great athletes" those years, he said. "When you have Division 1 players, you have a chance, and we had some."
Young said the relationships he made with players was coaching's biggest reward. He said the bond between a coach and player was far deeper than that of a teacher and student.
"It's still a teacher-student relationship, but you are around them so much more," he said. "You're at practice for two or three hours a day, games, bus trips. In the off season, you're working with them. You're around these kids year-round for several hours every day."
Spending time on the links
Young found healthy things to do after he retired from teaching.
He says he had done tai chi once a week and enjoys taking walks with his wife. He also works out two to three days a week at Champion Fitness.
"I usually work out on Sundays and a couple other days," he said. "I have a cardio workout for 35 minutes, then I lift weights."
Twice a week, Young heads up to Tulsa's Page Belcher Golf Course to play golf with friends.
"We've played a couple of times down here, at Cobblestone," he said. "There's a whole big group that we play with, they live up there, so it's kind of a fun thing to do."
Young said he played golf only once or twice a year when he was working.
"I never had the time to get good at it," he said. "Now that I am playing more, I am better. It's a game you have to play a lot."
He doesn't claim to be a good golfer.
"But I'm better than what I was," he said. "I'm a high handicapper."
He said his lowest score is an 88.
"Which is not very good when it's a par 71," he said.
Keeping consistent is his biggest challenge.
"You got to put shots together to get a good score," he said. "I like being outside in the weather. But if it's below 40, we're not playing."
Helping kids through Optimist Club activities
Young spends his Wednesday morning breakfasts with the Optimist Club. He said the club has about 14-19 members.
He said he admires the club's overall mission.
"Their motto is 'A friend of youth,'" he said. "We try to do things that help kids. We have a fishing tournament every year at Honor Heights. We partner with the Parks and Recreation Department for that, and the Wildlife Department does it."
The fishing derby attracts 100 to 125 youngsters.
"They get to go fishing and they get to win prizes," he said. "The department stocks the lake at Honor Heights pond. The kids have such a good time. Some of these kids go fishing a lot. But it's a great opportunity for the other kids."
Optimist International also sponsors a major golf tournament, Young said.
"They have a state tournament or a district tournament here, and if you qualify, you can go to the national tournament in Florida," he said.
He said the club's important message draws him to the early morning meetings.
"You're trying to inspire youth to have a respect for the law. You're trying to get them to become productive citizens," he said. "You want to be optimistic in your world view instead of pessimistic."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I heard about a job here. I applied for a high school assistant job at Muskogee High School. I didn't get that job, but I got hired as ninth-grade head coach at Alice Robertson Junior High. The next year, I got a chance to go to the high school in 1990. I came here in August of 1979."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I think it's got a lot of the things you need for a larger town. You have doctors. You have hospitals. You have restaurants. You have a lot of things. But it has a small town feel."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"If we could develop the river, that would be good. Tulsa would love to have the water in the river here. They would love to have it looking like that. We do have that little thing at the port, the Three Rivers Center. But on the other side, it would be nice to have something beside the water."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Eileen VanKirk. She's the retired director of the Youth Volunteer Corps. She just gave so much to the community. She cares about Muskogee."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Winning State Championship in 1986. I was one of the top coaches. Ron Freeman was the head coach. Larry Heard was on that staff. Dewayne Pemberton was on the staff. We all have our rings. I wear it every once in a while."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I work out at Champions. I do a lot of yard work and I play a lot of golf. I'm in the Breakfast Optimist Club."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Completely underrated public school system. We don't get enough credit for our school system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.