Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan offers $50 bonus to celebrate National 529 Day

Oklahomans can celebrate National 529 Day with a special $50 bonus offer on new Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan (OCSP) accounts opened from May 24 through June 10.
State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said the bonus offer for new OCSP accounts should spark interest from parents and grandparents across the state. He noted the tax benefits and flexibility of the plan make it a valuable way to save now for future education expenses.
“National 529 Day brings awareness to a tax-advantaged way of investing for future education expenses to help ease the burden of student loans,” said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, board chair for OCSP. “Opening an OCSP account and making ongoing contributions can be instrumental to a child’s educational future, and the 529 Day offer demonstrates our commitment to encouraging Oklahomans to start saving now.”
New accounts opened with as little as $50 will receive a $50 bonus contribution after setting up a recurring contribution of $25 or more for six consecutive months. Oklahomans can visit ok4saving.org/529Day for terms and conditions.
As a strong proponent for Oklahomans increased financial literacy, McDaniel recently released an e-book, The Power of Financial Education: Turning Your Dreams into Reality. It is available for free by visiting the State Treasurer’s homepage, www.treasurer.ok.gov.
“This book will help readers discover the secrets to achieving core financial goals including reducing student loan debt by saving for college,” he said. “In essence, my hope is to encourage, educate and empower people.”
For more information about the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan or to open an account, visit www.ok4saving.org or call (877) 654-7284.
