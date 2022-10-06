OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three Muskogee County students through the state’s largest independent scholarship program. Cadey Graham from Hilldale High School and Mariah Fox and Elijah Wooden from Muskogee High School received a total of $21,000 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.
Graham is a recipient of the Carolyn Watson Opportunities Scholarship, a $12,000 award offered to seniors graduating from rural Oklahoma high schools. Graham plans to pursue a degree in public accounting at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah this fall.
Fox received the Oklahoma Youth with Promise Scholarship, an award of at least $4,000 through one of the Community Foundation’s statewide scholarship programs. Fox is entering her junior year at ATA College in Tulsa.
Wooden is a recipient of the H.W. Almen/West OKC Rotary Scholarship, a $5,000 award offered to Oklahoma high school graduating seniors. He plans to study business at the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.
“At the Community Foundation, it is our mission to recognize and meet the changing needs in our community,” said Trisha Finnegan, Oklahoma City Community Foundation president and CEO. “The cost of higher education has steadily increased over the past two decades and is a major barrier for many students. Our scholarship program, thanks to generous donors, continues to grow, more than doubling the total amount awarded over the past six years.”
Designed to support a diverse range of students, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation’s scholarship program assists students as they pursue the educational opportunities needed to reach their highest aspirations. In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships to more than 800 students throughout the state for the 2022-23 academic year. Several scholarships are renewable to assist with costs beyond one year.
Online scholarship applications open for 2023-24 academic year
Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications are now open. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org/scholarships.
To learn more about the Oklahoma City Community Foundation: www.occf.org.
