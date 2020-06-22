Two state teens have received $1,000 V.R. Carter Scholarships from the Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth Inc.
Anna Lee of Prague has been accepted at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, where she will study Communications/Children’s Ministry. In addition to her community service activities, some highlights of her honors and activities at Prague High School have been National Honor Society, Academic Team, FFA and Oklahoma State School Superintendents Award for Arts Excellence in 2019. She has been involved in a children’s puppet ministry through her church and her goal is to use her course of study to further her goal of children’s ministry.
Kaylee Ragon of Tecumseh graduated from the Oklahoma School for the Blind and will be attending the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. She plans to major in Deaf Education and Speech Language Pathology with the goal of becoming a teacher or a speech pathologist. Kaylee’s many activities have included serving as a school representative to the state capitol as an advocate for people with disabilities. She was active in student government and on the DECA and FCCLA at her high school and has earned college credit hours through concurrent enrollment classes.
The Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth is a Muskogee-based foundation that advocates for the education of visually impaired students across the state of Oklahoma. They offer mini-grants to Oklahoma teachers and scholarships to qualifying students who plan to continue their education through a vocational school or college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.