Oklahoma Historical Society awards field trip grants to K-12 schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is offering field trip grants to facilitate access to Black history and civil rights education outside of the classroom.
OHS reported the following schools have been awarded field trip grants through the Oklahoma Transportation Grant program during the month of April: KIPP Charter School, Tulsa; Putnam City High School, Oklahoma City; Parkview Elementary School, Midwest City; Kennedy Elementary School, Norman; and Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Sulphur.
The Oklahoma Transportation Grant is provided through the OHS for the purpose of distributing funds appropriated through Senate Bill 1081, passed in 2021. This appropriation was designated to provide K-12 schools in Oklahoma with the grants.
“The Oklahoma Historical Society’s transportation grant is a new program designed to defray the cost of bringing schoolchildren from across the state to Oklahoma City and Tulsa to experience history up close,” said Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society. “Thanks to generous funding appropriated by the legislature in 2021, we are proud to offer this program as it fits within our mission to collect, preserve and share Oklahoma history.”
Locations for field trips include the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Greenwood Rising in Tulsa, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, the Freedom Center & Clara Luper Civil Rights Center (upon completion of renovations and construction) in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
All K-12 school groups are encouraged to apply for this grant program. Information: www.okhistory.org/historycenter/transportation-grant. The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
