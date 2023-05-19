Oklahoma School for Blind to host summer sessions

Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired will offer three Transition VIBE 2023 summer sessions in June and July at the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee.
VIBE stands for Visually Impaired and Blindness Empowerment.
The first week-long Transition VIBE program from June 25 through 30 will provide assessment and career exploration training to prepare SBVI clients, ages 16-21, focused on higher education, career technology, employment and independent, self-sufficient life.
SBVI staff and Pre-Employment Transition Services, or Pre-ETS specialists, will lead and coordinate training and activities. The curriculum includes communication, travel and transportation skills, team-building exercises, mock interviews, technology use and resume development.
Participants who successfully complete Transition VIBE may also be eligible to participate in the Summer Transition Employment Program. STEP students experience a part-time, paid internship in their communities with job coaching assistance.
“Our goals are to help participants prepare for post-secondary education, competitive employment and independence,” Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom Briscoe said, “but we all do our best to make VIBE a fun experience for everybody too.”
Two one-week adult VIBE programs will be offered June 19-23 or July 10-14 for SBVI clients, ages 18 and older, who need evaluation and training in daily living skills, travel and transportation and technology.
VIBE students will stay overnight in OSB dorm rooms with meals provided and technology and Internet service available.
To register or get more Transition VIBE information, please phone (405) 522-3333.
