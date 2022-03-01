An Oklahoma School for the Blind student asked if pigs' hair is anything like dogs' hair.
"Not really as soft as dogs, they have coarse hair," said Muskogee High School FFA Secretary Gracee Starkey. "It's really thick. You know how your hair is really thin? It's about 10 times as thick as your hair."
Seven OSB students found out for themselves what pigs' hair feels like when they visited the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show. FFA parents invited OSB students to the show and get a close-up lesson about livestock.
MHS FFA members and parents brought two pigs to the side of the show arena and let OSB students run their fingers over their short, stubby hair.
OSB student Anicka Weller of Stonewall said she discovered that pigs' hair indeed is coarse.
Starkey said she and other FFA students were asked to guide the OSB students through the show.
"It's to give them an introduction to livestock shows, because we have a broad spectrum of kids showing," she said. "It really brings out a different sense of responsibility — feeding and taking care of another animal and another living thing is much harder than people think. But it's actually a really cool experience. This will be my second season showing hogs."
Starkey the OSB visit taught her a few things, as well.
She said other senses such as touch and sound are heightened when someone is blind.
"I never thought I'd be able to do something like this," she said. "It doesn't matter what makes you different. Everybody can do the same things. Everybody can do things in their own way and do something amazing for themselves."
The regional show attracts exhibitors from Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee prepared an information book about the Regional Show. Committee member Jami Coburn-Speir said the book was sent to area school superintendents, state legislators and national representatives.
According to the information book, 845 students nominated a total of 3,600 animal projects into the 2022 show. The students represent 84 FFA chapters or 4-H Clubs.
"It's astounding to us how few people know there are over 750 students showing livestock, most of whom bring a minimum of three additional people from their household," Coburn-Speir said. "This is real tax dollars coming to the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County in the form of food, gasoline, and retail dollars being spent."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
WHEN: Monday through Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 40th and Arline streets.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday
• Duroc, Hampshire, York, Cross: 8 a.m.
Wednesday
• Doe kids goat show: 11 a.m.
• Market goats: 30 minutes after end of the doe kid show.
Thursday
• Sheep: 2 p.m.
Friday
• Heifers: 8:30 a.m.
• Steers: 7 p.m.
Saturday
• Chuck wagon feed: 5 p.m.
• Buyers Dinner: 5 p.m.
• Premium Auction Sale: 6 p.m.
