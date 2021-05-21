Oklahoma School for the Blind grads ready to tackle the future

"What a crazy year," Oklahoma School for the Blind Salutatorian Levi Smith said during the school's graduation ceremony on Thursday.
After pulling through such challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma School for the Blind's six graduating seniors were encouraged to stay focused.
"As I stand here today with a mixture of relief and disbelief, I look back on our accomplishments, our determination and our perseverance," Smith said. "Despite the setbacks we faced, we adapted and we overcame."
The Collinsville resident reminded classmates of their class motto, which comes from a book by Roy T. Bennett: "Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses; Focus on your character, not your reputation. Focus on your blessings, not your misfortunes."
Smith said it is important to identify one's strengths, "and to develop those rather than let our weaknesses slow us down."
"Your character is who you are as a person," he said. "Do not let others' perceptions of you steal your perceptions of yourself."
He reminded his classmates to be thankful for what they have.
"We must also remember this moment and everything it took to get us here," Smith said. "It is these memories that will help us move mountains."
Smith's mother, Lori Smith, said her son blossomed at OSB after being home-schooled.
"He got out of his shell," she said.
Smith is the second son in his family to graduate from OSB. His older brother Josh "Sam" Smith graduated in 1999. Josh Smith said he was happy things worked out well for his younger brother.
Former OSB social worker Jane Thomas encouraged 2021 seniors to make a favorable impression on society.
"It was exactly 50 years ago that I sat on this stage where you seniors are sitting now," she said. "At that time, my parents and family members were in the audience with my teachers. The wishes they held for us are identical to the wishes we now hold for you graduates. We know you have the ability and the know-how and the opportunity to build for yourself a life that contains joy and success and fulfillment."
Thomas said that life might not be easy, "but we know it is an attainable goal."
"I say to you that I wish you all a very wonderful day," she said. "And I also wish you a wonderful life, filled with fulfillment and joy and success."
Graduates, who wore specially printed Class of 2021 face masks, met and hugged their families after the ceremony.
Sandra England of Jenks, congratulated her son, Nathan England.
"It's pretty amazing," she said. "There was a while there where I wasn't sure he was going to. This has been a wonderful place. He learned skills to communicate and live on their own, including living in their own apartment for a while. To prepare them for a real life."
Nathan England said he plans to work in the virtual reality field.
"I'm probably going to go to Japan and work for a tech company there," he said.
Oklahoma School for the Blind Graduates
• Johnnie Alex Davidson
• Nathan Case England
• Morgan Paige Hudson
• Joseph Luis Rodriguez
• Levi Dillon Smith
• Austin Cruz Wade
