Oklahoma School for the Blind graduate Zoie Zavala said the campus seemed strangely quiet during OSB commencement Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm used to everybody being in here," she said. "It was weird to be back in the school after being gone so long."
Eight OSB seniors came from across Oklahoma to graduate on Tuesday, more than a month after they had been scheduled to graduate — and more than three months since they had class together.
Concern over COVID-19 prompted the school to close its campus in mid-March. Students who had shared dorm rooms, as well as classrooms, had to stay at home and attend classes virtually.
"We returned in May just to get our stuff," said Zavala, an Ardmore student who plans to attend culinary school later this year.
She said it felt strange greeting her classmates for such a short time Tuesday.
However, that didn't keep them from joking with and putting their arms around each other after the ceremony.
"I'm going to miss this place," Zavala said.
Kentrell Wallace of Oklahoma City said he attended OSB since fifth grade. He said his senior year was scary.
"I thought I was never going to get this," Wallace said, clutching his diploma. "But I got it! I'm done."
Wallace's father, Terrell Godwin, said his son was "bummed out" about having to stay home during the COVID closure. He said his son wrestled for the school.
However, that time away didn't hurt his learning, Godwin said.
"They did video conferencing, phoned, talked to him about his homework, every day, two hours a day," he said. "It didn't affect him at all."
OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said the graduation gave the graduates "a time of closure and to be with their friends."
She said putting the graduation together after more than two months of no school took a lot of coordination and planing from many people.
"Our whole staff worked together to make this happen," she said.
Valedictorian Kaylee Ragon said too much has happened over the past years to fit in a four-minute speech.
Ragon, from Tecumseh, told her classmates they may feel unsure about their next step, or how they will get there.
"One thing we know for sure, we will always know we have people standing in our corner," she said. "Nobody could have predicted this is how our school year was going to end. And it wasn't easy. But the amount of support and encouragement that came from our OSB family was overwhelming, and that's what got us to this important day."
De'Poris Willis led a graduation prayer, asking God's blessing on the class. He added, "We need it."
Willis, from Sand Springs, spent part of the year interning at C.S. Raper & Son Realtors and working at Colton's Steakhouse in Muskogee.
He said he actually benefitted from his COVID-related time away from school.
"I was able to be with a band at home," he said, adding that he plays drums.
He said he plans to attend Northeastern State University and earn a bachelor's degree in finance before going to real estate school.
