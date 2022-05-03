Oklahoma School for the Blind invites students with visual disabilities to register for free summer camps

Oklahoma School for the Blind will host two free summer camps for students who are blind or visually impaired.
Students in kindergarten through ninth grade are invited to attend “The Greatest Camp on Earth,” June 6-9 and June 13-16 on the OSB Campus, 3300 Gibson St. Students will go home the weekend of June 10-12.
“We picked a fun circus theme for this summer camp with activities like Safari Sanctuary coming to visit with exotic animals,” said Shawna Coplen, OSB elementary principal.
Students will take field trips to the Oklahoma Science Museum in Oklahoma City and Tulsa Discovery Lab at the Gathering Place in Tulsa. OSB organizers have also planned hands-on projects, evening recreation time with trips to the pool, craft night, Bingo Night and more.
OSB’s second summer program “Skills to Pay the Bills,” will also take place on the OSB campus from June 6-16 for students who will be in grades 10 through 12 in fall 2022.
“Skills to Pay the Bills will help participants reach their goals for college or employment with activities that include team building, on or off-campus employment, financial planning, independent travel and field trips,” said Lynn Cragg, OSB Middle School and High School principal.
Both summer camps are open to blind or visually impaired students who meet OSB’s vision requirements.
The application for both camps is on the OSB website at http://osb.k12.ok.us/images/PDF/SummerCampApplication2022.pdf.
For more information about “The Greatest Camp on Earth” contact Shawna Coplen, (918) 781-8200 or Scoplen@osb.k12.ok.us
For more information about “Skills to Pay the Bills, contact Kathy Barrett, (918) 781-8234 or Lynn Cragg, (918) 781-8227.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.