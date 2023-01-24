Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics accepting applications for Academic Year 2023-24

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that it is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 academic year. The OSSM enrolls primarily high school sophomores who will enter their junior year in the fall. Applications are also accepted by rising seniors. There is no cost to state residents for tuition, room or board.
“OSSM provides a rigorous academic program for some of Oklahoma’s bright, capable students who have a special interest in science and mathematics,” said Edna McDuffie Manning, Ed.D., interim president of OSSM. "OSSM has admitted students from all 77 counties for our advanced academic program and highly qualified faculty."
The deadline for applications is March 17. Admission criteria include high school grades and transcripts, teacher and counselor recommendations, and ACT scores. Applicants are also required to write four essays as part of the application. Faculty, staff, and alumni also interview prospective students.
Recognized for its academic program, The OSSM is ranked in the top 1 percent of public high schools nationwide. The OSSM has highly qualified faculty, 75 percent of whom have doctorates in their fields. Throughout the history of The OSSM, many students have achieved status as National Merit finalists or commended scholars. One hundred percent of graduates attend colleges and universities, many of them with significant financial assistance. Additionally, most Oklahoma universities award academic credit for some of the OSSM classes.
The OSSM experience also includes a mentorship program, which gives students opportunities to work on projects with professional scientists and engineers. Through the program, students have partnered with the state’s leading research organizations, including The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and the OU Health Science Center, as well as the Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory at the University of Oklahoma. Their work included researching targeted therapies for pancreatic and ovarian cancers and observing procedures conducted on the optical nerve.
Today, The OSSM alumni are doctors, engineers, computer scientists, researchers, lawyers, and a wide range of professionals. Approximately 60 percent of The OSSM alumni live and work in Oklahoma.
To apply to The OSSM, visit the website at www.ossm.edu or call the Admissions Office at (405) 522-7802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.