Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics accepting applications

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) is accepting applications for the 2021-22 academic year. OSSM, which enrolls high school juniors and seniors from all 77 counties in Oklahoma, anticipates a class of about 85 students and expects to receive more than 130 applications. Admission criteria for high school sophomores includes high school grades/transcripts and academic goals, teacher and counselor recommendations, and ACT scores. Students also interview with faculty, staff and alumni. Typically, applicants are encouraged to visit campus; however, that part of the admission process was eliminated for the 2021-22 year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For the 2020-21 school year, OSSM enrolled 66 new juniors, 31 males and 35 females. The median grade point average (GPA) was 3.951. Because OSSM is an Oklahoma state agency, tuition, room and board are free for state residents.
“For thirty years, the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics has been committed to providing the finest preparation to Oklahoma’s high-achieving high school juniors and seniors,” said Bill Kuehl, dean of admissions. “An OSSM education connects a rigorous science and math-based curriculum with personalized education, utilizing a small student to teacher ratio and small lab size to impact students. This experience successfully opens doors for college scholarships and college admissions, as it serves to prepare students for life-changing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
In January, OSSM was ranked no. 24 on Newsweek’s List of Top 100 Public High Schools. The next highest-ranking public high school in Oklahoma on the list is Jenks High School at 887. It was also named 2021 Best Public High School as well as the Best High School for STEM in Oklahoma by Niche.com, a leading school ranking organization headquartered in Pittsburgh. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings from students and parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.