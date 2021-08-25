Oklahoma's health commissioner said COVID cases have plateaued

Oklahoma's Commissioner of Health said he sees hope for a drop in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye shared his hopes at a private luncheon held Wednesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Those attending included health care workers and volunteers, as well as representatives of the City of Muskogee, area schools, Bacone College and Muskogee churches.
Frye said said chief medical officers at several Oklahoma hospitals are reporting that "for the first time, cases they are seeing have plateaued."
"Some of the facilities are also seeing a drop in cases a little bit," Frye said. "However, I think it is too early to say that, but we do see a sign of hope."
Vaccine is the key to mitigating spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
"We actually have something we can do to help," he said, adding that 52 percent of the state population have received one dose of a vaccine.
"We are at that point where we're hoping to see some decoupling of the hospitalizations from cases and see if that helps stop the spread of the disease," he said.
He said he was happy to see nearly all the people at the luncheon wearing face masks.
Muskogee City Councilor Ivory Vann said a state mask mandate would have slowed the spread of the virus last year.
"Here at the city council in Muskogee, we had to fight, fight, fight to get masks, and we finally got things done," he said, adding that the pandemic is not going away.
"My thought is that every child going to Muskogee Public School, any school, needs a mask on every day," he said.
Frye said the health department recommends wearing masks in school.
The commissioner gave a history of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, dating to the state's first case, reported March 6, 2020.
"This is history, and if we don't learn from history, it's going to be shame on us," he said. "We need to look back on what we've done to see what our struggles were, what we did well, what we did bad, and be prepared the next time."
He said Oklahoma was the first state to fully reopen from preventative lockdowns in May 2020.
"And on July 16, our governor was the first governor to get COVID," Frye said.
"Early on, in our modeling, all we had to go by was the information we were given," Frye said. "And the modeling we were given was ... they expected over 32,000 Oklahomans to die by July (2020). We began to place a lot of mitigation efforts. We wanted to slow it down so we could prepare our health care workers."
Frye said the Delta variant of the coronavirus is different from the initial phase of the coronavirus.
"It's more infectious, so the phase rises really quickly, but it will also drop off sooner, then it will plateau," he said, using the United Kingdom and Israel as case studies.
He said 92 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.
He said the health department is working on getting more people vaccinated and countering misconceptions.
"We've done social media campaigns to talk about the reality of the vaccine," he said. "We've interviewed physicians and had them talk about facts about the vaccine and how safe it is. Just trying to get that information out."
Free COVID-19 vaccines
WHO: Muskogee County Health Department.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
INFORMATION: (918) 683-0321.
