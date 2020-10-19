Oktaha bands to hold Fall Concert

Oktaha High School Concert and Jazz Bands will hold a Fall Concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Jimmy R. Eller Gymnasium.
It will be the first fall concert in school history.
The program will feature the high school concert and jazz bands performing a variety of patriotic, pop, latin and jazz music. Both bands will also perform the numbers they would have played at State and year-ending contests but were unable to because of COVID-19 concerns.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the concert. Each band member will be given six tickets to give to people they are inviting to the concert. The wearing of masks and the use of hand sanitizer by the audience is highly encouraged. All band members will wear masks when they are not playing and use hand sanitizer. Audience members will sit on the bleachers on both sides of the court, and the band will sit in the north end of the gym. It is strongly recommended that social distancing be observed. All audience members and band students will have their temperature taken as they enter the gym.
