Oktaha Elementary and High School Bands will hold their annual “Sounds of the Holidays” Christmas Concert 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jimmy R. Eller Gymnasium.
Several precautions will be taken due to COVID-19. Everyone attending the concert must wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance. Everyone will have their temperature taken. The audience will be divided, with half sitting on the visitors’ side, and the other half on the home side.
Audience members must have a free ticket to attend. Tickets are available from any elementary or high school band member. The high school concert and jazz bands, along with the elementary band, will perform a variety of Christmas favorites.
Information: jcooper@oktahaschool.com.
