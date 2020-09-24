OKTAHA — Radish seedlings are already sprouting less than five days after fifth-graders planted them.
Meanwhile, Oktaha Elementary second-graders already have broccoli growing in their garden bed, said Oktaha STEM coordinator Lyndsi Bales. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
Oktaha Elementary students can grow and enjoy their own produce with seven garden beds and indoor AeroGardens. Bales said each grade, including preschool/kindergarten, has its own bed. Oktaha High School agriculture students and maintenance workers built the garden beds on Friday, she said. Sixth-graders filled the beds.
"Right now, we're just watering at the end of each day," Bales said. "We've talked about maybe having our students of the month be our garden tenders for some of the time."
Rachel Buford, an HOP educator with the Oklahoma State University Extension, said the gardens could help bring fresh produce to a food desert. Oktaha is considered a food desert because it is not close to a grocery store and lacks access to fresh fruits and vegetables, she said.
HOP is the High Obesity Program of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Muskogee and Adair counties' HOP program is based at the Muskogee OSU Extension. HOP paid for garden supplies, plants and indoor AeroGardens for the elementary school.
Buford said students planted a late fall garden, featuring kale, broccoli, radishes, carrots and various peppers, greens, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.
"In spring, we will plant a spring garden," she said. "And what they will do with that is weigh that and ideally be able to put it within their cafeteria and use it.
Buford said the school will work up ways to offer the food while minding COVID-19 precautions, Buford said.
"They will get to try it out in the classroom," she said adding that children who garden or are involved in producing food are more likely to eat such things as mustard greens or kale.
Bales said the gardens helped turn an unused part of the school into an outdoor classroom. Third-grade teacher Ashton Stout and her husband built child-sized benches, Bale said.
Buford said the indoor AeroGardens have a light and water source.
"As the plant grows, the light goes up," Buford said. "They are able to keep those inside. We were able to purchase mini greens, mini tomatoes and peppers. Those are great for classrooms. Students will be able to watch things grow day in and day out."
Bales said the school will weigh the food and report to HOP how much food students are producing.
