Oktaha High School band performs at state contest

Oktaha High School Tiger Concert Band made school history on March 31, when they performed for the first time in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association State Concert Band Contest.
The contest was held at East Central University in Ada. Even though it was the group’s first time at State, they received Superior or ratings of 1 from all three judges. This is the highest rating a band can receive at State Contest in concert performance. The Tiger Band also did well in sight-reading, receiving ratings of 1, 2, 2, for an overall rating of Excellent.
They were accompanied to the contest by approximately 30 fans, including parents, relatives and friends.
This band, along with the High School Jazz and Elementary School Bands, will present their annual “Spring Fling” Queen Coronation, Awards Presentation and concert at 6:30 p.m. on May 10 in Jimmy R. Eller Gymnasium. Band Director is Jerry L. Cooper.
