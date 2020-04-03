For the first time in school history Oktaha High School Tiger Band earned a Superior rating and won Class 3A Sweepstakes at the Checotah Band Daze Contest. The Tiger Band also competed in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association District band contest and received Superior ratings in sight reading and concert performances. As a result, the OHS band qualified for State for the first time in school history.
Oktaha High School band sets school record
