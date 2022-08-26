OKTAHA — Retired Muskogee Police Officer Danny Spears has a new beat protecting Oktaha students — including his own family.
Spears is the district's new school resource officer, hired through an agreement between the district and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
He said the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas — when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot —prompted a desire to help police Oktaha.
"My four boys attend here at Oktaha, and I have three grandchildren in the elementary, and I thought I still got a lot left to offer. Here I come, send me," he said.
Spears, who retired from Muskogee Police Department in 2020, said he had originally considered volunteering at Oktaha. He worked four years as a school resource officer at Hilldale High School and Middle School, he said.
He said he talked to Sheriff Andy Simmons about being a reserve deputy so he could come to Oktaha periodically. Spears said he also talked to Oktaha Superintendent Jerry Needham.
"It went from volunteering part time to a full-time paid position," he said. "Oktaha pays the sheriff's office, and the sheriff's office pays me."
Needham said the district pays the sheriff's office approximately $3,000 a month during the school year.
"I would hope that parents, students, staff would feel like they had a level of comfort that was not there prior to having a resource officer," he said. "We have security there to help deal with issues, we all hope they don't occur. But we feel comfortable we have someone to deal with issues should they occur."
Simmons said Spears works for the sheriff's department, "but he is paid for by the Oktaha school system.
"He is available, just like any other deputy, but his 'district' is Oktaha schools," Simmons said.
Spears began working at Oktaha on Aug. 1. Students returned to class on Wednesday.
"Parents, teachers and kids have all been very receptive here," he said, adding that his daily routine involves "lots of steps" walking the halls.
"I mix it up. I don't want a routine. I don't want anybody to be able to think, 'he'll be here at this time and he'll be here at that time.' My plan is, I'm just going to switch it up," he said.
One issue so far has been people propping school doors open, he said. Spears said he checks exterior doors several times a day to make sure they're locked.
"That's a shooter's hardest task, is gaining entry," Spears said. "Once he's inside, you're at his mercy until someone capable and willing to stop him shows up."
Spears, who carries a sidearm, said he is not responsible for enforcing school discipline.
"There has to be a law violated before I step in," he said.
He also doesn't peek into classrooms.
"I learned that lesson at Hilldale real quick," he said. "Teachers see that as a disruption."
Simmons said the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office also has two part-time employees who cover Braggs School, Midway School in Council Hill and Wainwright School.
"We know there is a need, so we're trying to provide services to these schools that do not have a local law enforcement agency," he said.
