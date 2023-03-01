Oktaha resident earns spot on Dean's Honor Roll

Brock C. Rodden of Oktaha has earned a spot on the Wichita State University Dean's Honor Roll for fall 2022.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling almost 22,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
