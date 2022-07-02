Oktaha resident earns spot on honor roll

Brock C. Rodden of Oktaha has been listed on Wichita State University Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2022.
To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
