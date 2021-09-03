Karli Ashling of Oktaha was among 34 Eastern Oklahoma State College students added to the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic teams. Five of Eastern’s athletic teams were represented in this selection.
To qualify for the NJCAA All-Academic teams, each student-athlete must complete two semesters as a full-time student, participate in at least one season of his or her sport and complete a minimum of 24 credit hours in the current academic year. First Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 4.0, Second Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 3.8-3.99 and Third Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 3.6-3.79.
Ashling made third team in softball.
