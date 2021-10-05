Organization honors daughters of fallen officer

The daughters of the late Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas Dees were honored during Friday night's Hilldale football game against Broken Bow.
Hilldale Public Schools worked with OK Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) and Oklahoma Highway Patrol to honor the daughters of Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed in the line of duty at age of 30 on Jan. 31 , 2015. Dees' life was taken by a distracted driver on Interstate 40.
Claire Dees, a Broken Bow cheerleader, and sister, Piper Dees, were escorted by Trooper Jamey Ritze and Trooper Matt Williams, who graduated out of the 61st Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy with Trooper Dees. The Dees girls were honored with flowers, game balls, and a moment of silence in honor of their father.
COPS is a nonprofit organization that provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as determined by federal criteria. Oklahoma COPS serves all of Oklahoma in providing peer support to survivors of fallen officers.
