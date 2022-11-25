Muskogee's electric-lighted "Welcome to Muskogee" arch dazzled early visitors when it was first lit in 1910.
This Christmas, a tiny version of the arch can hang on a Christmas tree.
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods is selling a depiction of the arch, engraved on pewter, for $15. Starting Saturday, people can buy the ornament at the NBN office, Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, Roxy Theater, Queen City & Co.,Three Rivers Museum and Hattie's House Vintage Market.
NBN Development Director Julie Ledbetter said the arch ornament helps mark Muskogee's 150th Anniversary. She said the arch was built in 1910 at Broadway and Main Street, across from the old KATY depot.
"It's neat that it's a block away from our office," Ledbetter said. "When you look at this rendition of it, I actually ordered a post card from the Internet when we chose the subject matter, and it was a 1914 postcard that came from Muskogee."
According to an Oct. 8, 1910, Muskogee Daily Phoenix story, the $2,900 welcome arch was presented to the city by the Muskogee Gas and Electric Co. It contained more than 1,400 high candlepower Tungsten electric lights.
"All yesterday, the crew of human flies flitted about the framework putting the letters in position," the story said. "Their task was completed at 6 o'clock last night and bright and early this morning a crew of electricians will make the necessary connections and attach the globes. Visitors to the big fair and the Indian Congress will have the opportunity of seeing the largest welcome arch in the southwest."
Over the years, variations of Muskogee's 1910 Welcome Arch have greeted visitors in the Depot District, at Muskogee Civic Center and Muskogee High School's Rougher Village. Muskogee High School's new entrance, facing Shawnee Bypass, also will feature an arch.
Ledbetter said the ornament also features a notation, 1872 to 2022 to mark Muskogee's sesquicentennial.
Proceeds from ornament sales support NBN's work to help Muskogee nonprofit programs.
"The ornament project was started in 2009 by Downtown Muskogee Inc. as just a commemorative project for something downtown," Ledbetter said. "In 2012, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods picked the ornament project up and continued it for the past few years."
If you buy
Starting Saturday, the 2022 Downtown Muskogee Christmas Ornament can be found at the following locations:
• Hattie's House Vintage Market, 200 S. Main St.
• Queen City + Co., 109 N. Main St.
• Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
• Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, 310 W. Broadway.
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, 207 N. Second St.
COST: $15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.