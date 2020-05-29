OSB coach earns honor

Oklahoma School for the Blind coach Tera Webb has been named 2020 Special Olympics Area 10 Kiamichi Coach of the Year — even though OSB is not in that area.
Webb said the plaque was to have been presented at an area Special Olympics meet in March. The meet was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. She said she received the plaque in the mail.
Oklahoma School for the Blind is located in the Cherokee Country area for Special Olympics. Cherokee Country encompasses Muskogee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Sequoyah, Adair, Haskell, McIntosh, Okmulgee and Okfuskee counties.
Webb said Muskogee-area Special Olympics practices were held on Fridays, when OSB is not in school. Many OSB students live in other parts of the state and are not in town on Fridays.
She said she reached a representative for the Area 10 Special Olympics, which includes Pittsburg, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore and McCurtain counties.
“And he has been so kind to let us go bowling with them and do athletics with them in Poteau and McAlester, because they do their stuff on Wednesdays,” Webb said.
“We took their group to McAlester every fall for bowling and to Poteau every spring for athletics.”
A Tahlequah resident, Webb has taught at OSB for 20 years. She has taught math and physical education. She also coaches cheerleading, track and Special Olympics.
“I love Special Olympics,” she said. “I always had a special place in my heart. I kind of feel it’s why I got the job.”
Webb said she loves seeing the “pure joy those kids have playing Special Olympics.”
“They don’t expect that ribbon, but everyone gets one,” she said. “They just love it. We just have so much fun.”
