OSB jazz band grabs to honor

The Oklahoma School for the Blind’s Jazz Band outscored all other bands in Class 2A competition to win the 2023 Outstanding Jazz band award from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
“This is the fifth time the OSB band has won class 2A since 2016,” OSB Band Director Chris Ferrell said. “I credit the students’ hard work and dedication for their success.”
The competition was held April 25 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Sixteen bands in class 2A and 3A performed for the judges. Six, including OSB, were given the highest rating of superior.
