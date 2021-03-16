OSB student honored on People with Disabilities Awareness Day

The Commission for Rehabilitation Services launched the 26th People with Disabilities Awareness Day with an awards ceremony honoring Ben Middleton of Oklahoma City.
The Commission is the governing board for the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, which last year served 76,134 Oklahomans with disabilities.
DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt presented the PWDAD Oklahoma School for the Blind Student of the Year award to Middleton.
An Oklahoma School for the Blind junior, Middleton plays the trombone in OSB’s award-winning jazz band and is a leader in Boy Scouts, student council, Teens for Christ, DECA and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
He successfully competes in OSB’s Cane Quest and Braille Challenge regional contests and represented OSB at Space Camp in 2019 in Huntsville, Alabama, and Oklahoma Close Up in Oklahoma City.
Middleton is studying culinary arts at Indian Capital Technology Center in addition to his academic studies at OSB.
