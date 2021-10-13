Oklahoma School for the Blind halls seemed a little busier on Wednesday, said seventh-grader Jaylee Burnside.
"It was crowded," the Haskell student said. "There were more people."
OSB students filled the halls Wednesday afternoon to show their white cane skills during White Cane Safety Awareness Day. The event is held each October to show the significance of the white cane in advancing independence for people who are blind or visually impaired.
Students were to have demonstrated their skills in downtown Muskogee, but rain prompted the move into the school building.
White Cane Safety Day coincided with the end of the school's Cane Quest competition. Winners were announced and awarded at a Wednesday assembly after the Safety Day activities.
Cane Quest is an orientation and mobility contest for children in third through 12th grade. Contestants demonstrated ability to cross streets on their own as well as using a variety of cane techniques.
OSB orientation and mobility teacher Faye Miller said this year's Cane Quest was drawn out through the month.
"Usually Cane Quest is a one-day event, where we bring in community volunteers and orientation mobility specialists from across the state," she said. "Because of COVID restrictions, I used volunteer mobility instructors to score students one on one throughout the month of October."
She cited herself as an example.
"I might take a student or two on a particular day and escort them downtown, then take them back to class," Miller said. "The students, though they enjoyed the competition, they missed the volunteers."
Jaylee placed third in the Cane Quest competition.
She said she was nervous about whether she would win and almost missed hearing her name called. Like other contestants, she received a backpack full of prizes.
According to a media release, Oklahoma law requires drivers to completely stop 15 feet away from pedestrians who are visually impaired and identified by their use of white canes with red tips or dog guides.
"People who violate this law are guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to three months or $100 fine or both," the release said. "Oklahoma law also stipulates that only blind people may carry white canes with or without red tips. These canes are internationally recognized as mobility aids for people with visual disabilities."
White Cane Safety Awareness Day was established in 1964 by presidential proclamation. The intent was to increase awareness of the white cane with red tips and the safety needs of people who use them.
CANE QUEST WINNERS
• Scouts All Star Medals — Avery Dollar, Quante Sellers, Kesslee Travis.
• B1 Explorers — 1. Hunter Kelley. 2. Delilah Howell. 3. Lilith Pederson.
• B2 Explorers — 1. Stephanie Story. 2. Angel Cozort. 3. Jaylee Burnside.
• B1 Trailblazers — 1. Julio Valdez. 2. Elbin Carrillo. 3. Rayce Phillips.
• B2 Trailblazers — 1. Ben Middleton and Kaylie Minter. 2. Tyanna Culley. 3. Samantha Six.
