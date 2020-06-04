OSB teacher receives recognition

Salus University Alumni Association has awarded Oklahoma School for the Blind teacher Faye Miller with the Blindness and Low Vision Studies Alumna of the Year Award.
Miller earned her certificate in Orientation and Mobility (O&M) in 2014 from Salus University. She serves as a full-time O&M Instructor and also as the coordinator of the Oklahoma Regional Braille Challenge and Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest.
A media release says Miller strives to create growth in the O&M field by supporting state cohort activities and partnership programs designed to meet the needs of a specific state for improving the number of high-quality instructors in the same area. She has an unparalleled commitment to students with visual impairments, supporting their growth and learning inside and outside of the classroom, both as a direct service provider and as an educator of future O&M professionals.
