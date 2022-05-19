Seniors were encouraged to defy limits and turn obstacles into victories during the Oklahoma School for the Blind graduation Wednesday afternoon.
Nine seniors received their diplomas during the ceremony.
Valedictorian Ben Middleton recalled big and small challenges he and his classmates faced.
"Two years ago, when COVID changed our world, we thought we would never be here today," Middleton said. "We learned that when the world shuts down, we can adapt and keep going."
He also recalled ups and downs posed by technology.
"Do you remember snow days? Well, we don't, because we have virtual school instead," he said. "Learning to work remotely, I learned that nothing, not even Mother Nature, could keep us from learning. Heaven forbid the Wi-Fi go down, because I don't think I've used a pencil in two years."
While classmates chuckled at the inconveniences, Middleton said that through the challenges, "we have somehow managed to not give up on our goals."
He referred to the class motto, attributed to industrialist Henry Ford: "If you think you can do a thing, or think you can't do a thing, you're right."
Middleton said the class "will not let the word 'can't' try to stop us from trying to follow our dreams."
"And thanks to our time here at OSB, we have the courage to continue to think we can. And that thought led to 'we did,'" he said, encouraging his classmates to recall their own obstacles over the years.
"Those obstacles have turned to victories for you," he said.
Commencement speaker Emily Smith, assistant history professor at Oklahoma Christian University, shared how she overcame limits she faced with her blindness.
She said having accommodations is nothing to be ashamed of.
"You shouldn't limit yourself by comparing yourself to others; you also shouldn't let others limit you by comparing you to somebody else," she said. "I'm being the best version of Dr. Emily Smith I can be, and that's what matters."
Smith told the class not to let others limit them.
"Whatever you do, strive to be the best person you can be," she said.
Parents and family had different ways of supporting the graduates.
Tyler Minh Duong and John Minh Duong, both of Oklahoma City, wore leis made with dollar bills that went down to their knees.
John Duong, the class salutatorian, said he guessed there were 100 dollar bills on the leis and believed that his mother made them.
"I'll probably put it in my safe deposit box, savings," he said.
Karen Carter came from Altoona, Kansas, to watch her granddaughter, Lydia Grace Bradley of Stilwell, graduate.
"I tell you what, I was crying, I was so proud of her," Carter said.
Bradley said graduation was really amazing.
"I've been here since sixth grade," adding that it felt really good to see her grandparents.
"I didn't get to see them for a long time," she said.
2022 Oklahoma School for the Blind graduates
Jerelyn Laywaine Black
Lydia Grace Bradley
Audrey Lorraine DeBrosky
John Minh Duong
Tyler Minh Duong
Miracle Zhaune Faith Jones
Benjamin Riley Middleton
Jacelynn Louise Shields
Blazen Lee Sitterly
