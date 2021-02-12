A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,449 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students on the President's Honor Roll are marked with a P. Students on the Dean's roll are marked with a D.
Area students honored by their hometowns included:
• Muskogee — Ashlea Nicole Bumgarner, P; Olivianne Marie Chapin, P; Lindsay Marie Clark, D; Sarina L. Davis, D; Delminio Rahim Finch, P; Kaitlin Michelle Floyd, P;Christopher Ryan Fulbright, P; Leslie Marissa Garza, P; Meredith Kate Gilmartin, D; Roy James Grant, P; Gary Dewayne Hall, D; Emily G. Hood, P; Dev Bnagirath Jinwala, P; Macy Kay Jones, P; Mikaila Marie Lively, D; Bailey Lynn Lockhart, P; Katelyn N. Mann, D; Brenden H. Martin, P; Allie M. Mendenhall, D; Austin Allen Moore, D; Stanley Jackson Newman, D; Madison Mary Parisotto, D; Ryan Neal Parisotto, D; Andrea Milenis Rice, D; Clifford Connor Richardson, D; Mayci Rayne Roberts, D; Ethan Riley Turner, D; Cody Owen Walker, D; Charley Douglas Walton, D.
• Fort Gibson — Hunter Neil Bartlebaugh, P; Nathan Lee Franklin, P; Blair A. Gibson, D; Breana Leigh Jordan, D; Seth Lane Martin, D; Abby E. Psomas, P; Carlee Mae Smith, P.
• Checotah — Mattison D. Creekbaum, P; Elizabeth R. Rogers, D; Ashlyn Kate Williams, P.
• Eufaula — Kylee Nicole Henderson, D; Jase Wyatt Pippenger, P; Kelsie Danae Shelton, P.
• Haskell — Krista Marie Carrico, P; Kristen Lydia Ridley, P; Kristen Danielle Webb, D.
• Hulbert — Jacob Morris Ivy, P; Gracie Nicole McNeil, D; Gracie B. Shankle, D; Brooke Lynette Thomas, P.
• Park Hill — Savana Leigh Winkler, P.
• Porter — Bailey M. Webb, D.
• Porum — Raychel Elisabeth Harris, D; Mason Cade Mitchell, D.
• Tahlequah — Jordan Ryan Clayborn, D; Cailey Jane Cunningham, P; Jessica LeeAnn DeSousa, D; Roger Riley Dunham, D; Alexys DeNae Keys, P; Hunter Jacob Riley, D; Hailey B. Sams, D; Tate Calvin Schneider, P; Mia Krista Vinson, D; Morgan Brooke Wofford, D; Meg Jae Wynn, D.
• Wagoner — Schyler C. Adair, P; Bryan H. Bean, D; Mary K. Bobo, D; Davis M. Cordova, D; Elizabeth JeanAnn Gray, D; Jonathan Thomas Hanna, D; Savannah M. Jones, D; Kai Ally Matthews, P; Demiana Cameron Page, D; Robert David Pile, P; Morgan Jewell Randolph, P.
• Oktaha — Trystan Cade Ruiz, P.
• Warner — Madison Ann Ramming, P
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.