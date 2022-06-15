OSU lists honor students

A total of 7,097 students were listed on the 2022 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,173 students listed on the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Area students, by their hometown, named to the honor rolls include:
MUSKOGEE: Olivianne Marie Chapin, President's Honor Roll; Kylie Jean Gan,Dean's Honor Roll; Leslie Marissa Garza, President's Honor Roll; Amanda L. Goad, Dean's Honor Roll; Roy James Grant, President's Honor Roll; Luke Alan Hansen, President's Honor Roll; Macy Kay Jones, Dean's Honor Roll; Annika Jean Kerns, President's Honor Roll; Milaila Marie Lively, Dean's Honor Roll; Clint R. McCurley, President's Honor Roll; Madison Mary Parisotto, President's Honor Roll; Ja'Nae Isyss Patton, Dean's Honor Roll; Clifford Connor Richardson, President's Honor Roll; Mayci Rayne Roberts, President's Honor Roll; Madelyn Faith Rogers, President's Honor Roll; Konner Exavior Rowan, Dean's Honor Roll; Ara'Seli L. Salas, Dean's Honor Roll; Lydia K. Stinson, President's Honor Roll; Ethan Riley Turner, President's Honor Roll; Farrah Alexis Watts, President's Honor Roll; Bailey Alyssa Wrightsman, President's Honor Roll, Emily M. Zbavitel, President's Honor Roll.
FORT GIBSON: Grace M. Baldwin, President's Honor Roll; Hunter Neil Bartlebaugh, President's Honor Roll; Sonrisa Louis Bebo, President's Honor Roll; Nathan Lee Franklin, President's Honor Roll; Carlee Belle Fugate Dean's Honor Roll; Garon J. Kourt, President's Honor Roll; Seth Lane Martin, Dean's Honor Roll; Abigail A. Page, Dean's Honor Roll; Randall Dawson Pruitt, Dean's Honor Roll; Mikayla Scott, Dean's Honor Roll; Grayson M. Smith, President's Honor Roll; Jakob B. West, Dean's Honor Roll; Maddison Josie Williams, Dean's Honor Roll.
HASKELL: Kirsten Lydia Ridley, President's Honor Roll.
HITCHITA: Malia Ann Ward, Dean's Honor Roll.
CHECOTAH: Mattison D. Creekbaum, President's Honor Roll; Matigan Ruth Marion, Dean's Honor Roll; Elizabeth R. Rogers, President's Honor Roll; Ashlyn K. Williams, Dean's Honor Roll.
EUFAULA: Carson Dale Atwood, Dean's Honor Roll; Michelle Lee Byram, President's Honor Roll; Madison Marie Lynn, President's Honor Roll; Jase Wyatt Pippenger, President's Honor Roll; Tye Michael Pippenger, Dean's Honor Roll.
PORTER: Kathryn Lee Buckmaster, President's Honor Roll.
WAGONER: Rosava Lillian Bibelheimer, Dean's Honor Roll; McKenna Lynne Blair, Dean's Honor Roll; Elizabeth JeanAnn Gray, President's Honor Roll; Jonathan Thomas Hanna, Dean's Honor Roll; Kai Ally Matthews, President's Honor Roll; Demiana Cameron Page, Dean's Honor Roll; Robert Donald Pille, Dean's Honor Roll; Abby Elizabeth Riggs, President's Honor Roll.
