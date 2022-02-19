OSU releases honor rolls

A total of 7,683 students were added to the 2021 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,410 students on the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Area students and their hometowns include the following:
MUSKOGEE — Dean's: Christopher Alexander, Anna K. Brennan, Ma'Kaila B. Burton, Olivianne Marie Chapin, Katlyn D. Clark, Joshua Alexander Daly, Sabrina L. Davis, Delmino Rahim Finch, Kylie Jean Gant, Amanda L. Goad, Annika Jean Kerns, Clint R. McCurley, Madison Mary Parisotto, Clifford Connor Richardson, Mayci Rayne Roberts, Madelyn Faith Rogers, Ara'seli L. Salas, Lydia K. Stinson, Michal Elisheba Sutton, Farrah Alexis Watts, Tyvonte Williams, Bailey Alyssa Wrightsman. President: Kaitlin Michelle Floyd, Leslie Marissa Garza, Roy James Grant, Luke Alan Hansen, Macy Kay Jones, Katelyn N. Mann, Kaycee Nicole Moyer, Ethan Riley Turner, Emily M. Zbavitel.
CHECOTAH — Dean's: Breyanna Rachelle Arion, Matigan Ruth Marion, Conner Derek Sisson, Ashlyn Kate Williams, Aidan Scott McCamant. President's: Mattison D. Creekbaum, Elizabeth R. Rogers.
EUFAULA — Dean's: Tye Michael Pippenger, Kelsie Danae Shelton. President's: Jase Wyatt Pippenger.
FORT GIBSON — Dean's: Sonrisa L. Bebo, Lauren Elise Bergman, Carlee Belle Fugate, Seth Lane Martin, Mikayla Scott. President's: Hunter Neil Bartlebaugh, Nathan Lee Franklin, Garon J. Kourt.
HASKELL — Dean's: Lily Ann Anderson, Tara Ann Hatfield, Joshua Walter Mills, Taron N. Mills. President's: Madyson Nicole Hedge, Kristen Lydia Ridley.
HULBERT — Dean's: Gracie B. Shankle. President's: Jacob Morris Ivy, Jencee Ryanne Jarvis, Lynette Brooke Thomas.
OKAY — Dean's: Hadley Reigh Keith.
OKTAHA — Dean's: Georgia Olivia Perry.
PARK HILL — Dean's: Jordan K. Andrews, Anabell Lanita Gayle Sanchez. President's: Kelsey Rene Corry.
PORTER — Dean's: Nicholas W. Flatt, Honey Noelle Jenkins, Drew. M. VanVors. President's: Kathryn Lee Buckmaster.
PORUM — Dean's: Raychel Elisabeth Harris, Mason Cade Mitchell.
TAHLEQUAH —Dean's: Savannah Mae Caldwell, Cole Trevor Goodnight, Caleb M. Hughes, Sidney Marie Keller, Alexis DeNae Keys, Katie A. Moore, Hunter Jacob Riley, Tate A. Robertson, Hailey B. Sams, Tate Calvin Schneider, President's: Jordan Ryan Clayborn, Roger Riley Dunham, Chloe R. Felts, Cheyenne A. Shirrel, Aubrey Caroline Sumner, Mia Krista Vinson, Kaitlyn Desiree White.
WAGONER — Dean's: Rosava L. Bibelheimer, McKenna Lynne Blair, Mary K. Bobo, Davis M. Cordova, Hailey Jaclyn Freeman, Jonathan Thomas Hanna, Kai Ally Matthews, Robert David Pile, Abby Elizabeth Riggs. President's: Elizabeth JeanAnn Gray.
WARNER — President's: Madison Ann Ramming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.