OSU releases honor rolls

A total of 8,170 students were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,595 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Area students, listed by their hometown or school include:
DEAN'S HONOR ROLL
• Muskogee — Ma'Lalia Burton, Alexis Dansby, Mabry Duncan, Lyndsey Paige Eckerson, Tiana Alyse Givens, Luke Alan Hansen. Landon R. Lucas, Grace Lynch, Caitlin McFarland, Sophia Serafin, Ethan Riley Turner,
• Boynton — Sharriell Sharie McHenry.
• Fort Gibson — Mallory Victoria Baker, Lauren Elise Bergman, Lane Micheal Howard, Maddison Josie Williams.
• Checotah — Kohlie Shae Atkins, Jake Orley Berry, Jaci Marie Coston.
• Eufaula — Dylan M. Anderson, Justis Kane James, Sierra Diane Jones, Madison Marie Lynn.
• Haskell — Kristen Lydia Garoutte.
• Oktaha — Brooklyn Elizabeth Thomas, Laura Marie Smith.
• Park Hill — Jordan K. Andrews, Emily S. Henderson, Annabell Lanita Gayle Sanchez, Carson Nicole Willis.
• Porter — Kathryn Lee Buckmaster.
• Tahlequah — Cassidy A. Cluck, Roger Riley Dunham, Cole Trevor Goodnight, Tavor Danyon Hammer, Kalem M. Hughes, Keara Lyn Miller, Hunter Jacob Riley, Aubrey Caroline Sumner, Danna Taylor.
• Wagoner — Kiara Michelle Denton, Jonathan Thomas Hanna, Sawyer Ellis Jones, Katlyn Louviere, Demiana Cameron Page, Abby Elizabeth Riggs.
• Warner — Laura Marie Smith.
PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL
• Muskogee — Olivianne Chapin, Katie Elyse Gamblin, Ashlyn Michelle Goad, Roy James Grant, Macy Kay Jones, Clint R. McCurley, Abbey Morrison, Mayci Rayne Roberts, Madelyn Faith Rogers, Reed Michael Stout, Charley Douglas Walton, Farrah Alexis Watts, Emily Marie Zbavitel, Julie Zbavitel.
• Fort Gibson — Grace Marie Baldwin, Hunter Neil Bartlebaugh, Nathan Lee Franklin, Emma Sue Kobosky, Garon J. Kourt, Landri Elizabeth Moydell, Mikayla Rae Scott.
• Boynton — Madison DeNaye Atwell, Veraniqua Rebecca Howard.
• Checotah — Breyanna Rachelle Arion, Charlie Lynn Creekbaum.
• Eufaula — Sean Michael Paul Aday, Michael Sean Brawley, Michelle Lee Byram, Eden Cole Gray, Andrew Luke Parish, Jase Wyatt Pippenger, Geoffrey C. Wilkinson.
• Park Hill — Chenoa Faye Turtle.
• Porum — Harley Allen Ray.
• Tahlequah — Savannah Mae Caldwell, Gwendolyn Stacy Childs, Jordan Ryan Clayborn, Chloe Rian Felts, Keaton Lee Greenhaw, Asia L. Lamberson, Tate A. Robertson, Kaitlyn Desiree White, Savana Leigh Winkler, Sierra A. Winkler, Kathleen Amber Wofford.
• Wagoner — Mary K Bobo, Jessica L. Haber, Darci E. Masten, Zachary Dylan Mays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.