OSU releases list of fall graduates

Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 1,825 students this past fall, including 1,159 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Graduates are listed by their hometowns. Degrees earned with distinction — summa cum laude (with highest honor), magna cum laude (with great honor) or cum laude (with honor) — are noted.
Area graduates include the following:
MUSKOGEE: Kaitlin Michelle Floyd, Summa Cum Laude; William L. Knight; Austin Allen Moore; Ryan Neal Parisotto, Cum Laude; Lynett Michelle Rock; Michal Elisheba Sutton; Jacqueline Sadea Vann.
FORT GIBSON: Kyndra Leigh Johnson.
HASKELL: Scott Allen Mills; Madison H. Price; Calton D. Sidebottom.
EUFAULA: Karan N. Bhakta.
PORTER: Bradley Scott Bournes; Madelynn Naomi Phillips; Dalton Wayne Strahan.
PORUM: Raychel Elisabeth Harris.
TAHLEQUAH: Catherine Grace Courtreau; Kristen Nicole Lemasters; Cheyenne A. Shirrel.
WAGONER: Alexiah M. Cole.
WEBBERS FALLS: Stevie Ray Vaughn Carter.
