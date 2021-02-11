The University of Oklahoma announced students named to its fall 2020 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 9,299 students were named to the fall 2020 honor roll. Of these students, 4,003 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher.
A searchable honor roll list for fall 2020 is available for download online. Students who are on both the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
Area students honored include:
MUSKOGEE — Hannah Mariah Bellmer*, Esthela Sofia Casale, Daniel Amigo Cheong*, Jo Tatum Elders*, Thomas Chandler Engelbrecht, Kendall Paige Few*, Nicole Gabrianne Ford, Brinton Taylor Foster, Megan Yawen Hsieh*, Alexander Wen Wen Hsieh*, Eric Ronaldo Macareno, Andrew Miller O'Dell, Ashika Chetan Patel, Emily Mayte Porras.
HASKELL — William Allen Rucker.
CHECOTAH — Callie Mae Cox, Matthew Jefferson Jennings*.
EUFAULA — Cy Dalton Curtis.
WAGONER — Christopher Michael Dearman*, Olivia Brianne Riggs*.
PORTER — Kailey Jordan Quinn.
PORUM — Ryan Madison Holder.
TAHLEQUAH — Brandon Paul Berry, Amanda Marie Boyd*, Megan Marie Bravo, Emily Marie Chaffin, Deanne Venise Daduya Dela Paz, Emma Kathryn Doss, Emerald Mae GoingSnake*, Katie Renee Hallum, Audrie Elizabeth Lupton, Jolie Makayla Morgan, Macy Lynn Reasor, Brady Joe Thornton.
HULBERT — Mason Kreg Landsaw.
GORE — Forster Luke Barnes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.