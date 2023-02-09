OU releases honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma recently announced the students added to its fall 2022 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 9,260 students were named to the fall 2022 honor roll. Of these students, 4,007 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.
Students who are on both the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
Muskogee area students on the honor rolls include:
MUSKOGEE: *Madeline Kay Armstrong, Lailah Danyel Brooks, *Allison Joy Bush, Jalica Nicole Campbell, *Annebelle Drew Czaruk,*Mecca Dewayne Fisher, Taylor Brinton Foster, Josie Marie Gerdes, Lexington Gilliam,*Kathryn Wagner Hewitt, *Tess Noel Huffer, Karlie Jean Kirkhart, Trenten Alexander Martin, Jax Aydan McCutcheon, *German Ordaz, *Jack McKinley Richardson, *Stephen Maurice Ridgway, Lauren Lavern Torres, Edward James Wages.
FORT GIBSON: Kali Love Gleissner, *Megan Maeline Greathouse, *Lindsey Beth Hinkle, *Logan Alexander Rhyne, Llanet Tovar, *Bailey Nicole Williams.
BRAGGS: *Neva Gayle Northcutt.
CHECOTAH: Zane Andrew Cummings, Melissa Ann Dowdy, *Bailey Marie Todd.
COUNCIL HILL: Andrew Zane Watkins.
EUFAULA: Zakary Dale Dewbre, Tevin Lane Rittenhouse, *Samantha Lynn Stevenson.
GORE: *Kayden MiKale Anderson, Braylen Chinon Rodgers.
HASKELL: Claire Elizabeth Hudson.
PORTER: *Nicholas Thomas Rathsack.
PORUM: Preston Thomas McBay.
TAHLEQUAH: *Maria Lucia Buscemi, Chance Brandon Chambers, * Edison Chen, * Emma Kathryn Doss, Emily H. Elliott, Brayden Roy Haddock, Katie Renee Hallum, *Tyler Braydon Joice, Jolie Makayla Morgan, Kelsey Nakaya Morgan, *Maggie Lynn Renfro, Kinzie Mae Roach, * Mia Krista Vinson.
WAGONER: Joseph Charles Charboneau,*Jaci Dayne Page, Olivia Brianne Riggs.
WARNER: Gaige David Albert Maher, * Caden Brian Patterson, *Emma Danielle Sikes, Mary Eloise Thomas.
