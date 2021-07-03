OU releases honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma announced students named to its spring 2021 honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,930 students were named to the spring 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,818 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the spring honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during summer intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy with 12 or more letter-graded hours are recognized with a 3.0 or higher.
Students who are on both the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk. Area students making the honor roll include:
Muskogee — Ashtyn Ayers, Keith Baughman, Hannah Mariah Bellmer*, Anna Laurel Bolding, Allison Joy Bush, Garrett Charles Coats, Kyra Brashae Collins, Tatum Jo Elders, Chandler Thomas Engelbrecht, Kendall Paige Few*, Gabrianne Nicole Ford, Lexington Gilliam, Alexander Wei Wen Hsieh, Kyleigh Abigail Kucera, Eric Ronaldo Macareno, Andrew Miller O'Dell, Ashika Chetan Patel, Emily Mayte Porras.
Checotah — Matthew Jefferson Jennings.
Eufaula — Nikki Norton, Cade Thomas Shropshire, Caton Carter Skaggs, Samantha Lynn Stevenson, Katie Thompson.
Fort Gibson — Jonathan Drew Burnett*, Braden Thomas Frix, Megan Maeline Greathouse.
Haskell — William Allen Rucker.
Hulbert — Jessica Lois Stromp, Michaela Renee Moss.
Porter — Kailey Jordan Guinn*, Kalli Brianne Jones*.
Tahlequah — Kylie Michelle Hix, Audrie Elizabeth Lupton, Avery Maize, Jolie Makayla Morgan*, Brady Joe Thornton, Brandon Paul Berry, Jared Alexander Blackbear, Megan Marie Bravo*, Maria Lucia Buscemi, Emma Kathryn Doss.
Vian — Rachel Renee Sitton, Jimmie Brooks Coffee, Jake Braden Coffee.
Wagoner — Christopher Michael Dearman, Olivia Brianne Riggs.
